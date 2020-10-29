Beth and Duane 'Dog' Chapman's Son Garry Pens Poem for Late Mother on Her Birthday

✖

Garry Chapman is sharing his grief at the loss of mom Beth Chapman through poem. The son of the late Dog the Bounty Hunter star, who died in June 2019 of cancer, and husband Duane "Dog" Chapman, shared a sweet tribute to his mom Thursday on what would have been her 53rd birthday.

"Some days I’m up/Some days I’m down," his poem, paired with a smiling photo of his mother, begins. "Some days I turn and look for you with thoughts I’d like to share/Some days I wonder what you would think or say/Some days I struggle to go on just wishing you were here/Most days I spend in gratitude that you were ever here." Garry concludes, "Miss you momma, happy birthday."

The poem was an emotional moment not only for Garry's family, but for his fans and followers. "You are your mother's son. She was strong and loving. Hugs and love. Happy Heavenly Birthday Beth," one person commented on the post. Another chimed in, "My heart breaks for your family. I’ve been a fan of hers since the beginning and I’m still in shock that she’s gone. A beautiful person with a beautiful soul. Loved how she would give a hug and truly hope for the best for people."

Garry is not the only Chapman to honor Beth on her birthday. "You are celebrating this day with Jesus and all his angels," Dog wrote alongside a photo of his late wife on social media. "That's the only thing that gets us through without you. Happy birthday Beth."

Beth's stepdaughter, Lyssa Chapman, also shared a heartbreaking look into her family's loss, revealing that she and daughter Mady still feel the empty space left by Beth after her death. "Mady came running to my room last night, eyes filled with tears. She looked up at me and said 'Mom I miss my Grandma' I hugged her as she sobbed," she wrote on Instagram. "I had a hard time coming up with anything comforting to say to her because I miss you too." Lyssa said it was a "small comfort" that Beth's last birthday on earth was an "amazing dinner" at Morton's The Steakhouse, during which she "got in some trouble." The reality star will "never forget" Beth laughing at her the next day, she concluded. "We miss you so much Beth Chapman. Rest easy. Happy heavenly Birthday, Mom."