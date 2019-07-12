Beth Chapman’s Stepdaughter Lyssa Shares Throwback ‘Forever’ Photo

Dog the Bounty Hunter‘s “Baby Lyssa” is continuing to honor her late stepmother Beth Chapman‘s legacy, sharing a heartwarming throwback photo of her whole Bounty Hunter family on Twitter that has fans all in their feelings looking back on the reality personality’s incredible life after she passed last month following a cancer diagnosis.

Alongside a group photo, in which dad Duane “Dog” Chapman and Beth look happy while embracing one another, Lyssa wrote, “Forever,” adding a red heart next to her tribute.

Fans immediately sent their condolences to Beth’s family ahead of her Colorado memorial service, scheduled for Saturday, July 13.

You are the glue to hold your family together now Baby Lyssa. What an awesome responsibility you have. But I know your tough enough to get the job done! Always remember, ( NOTHING GOOD IN THIS LIFE EVER COMES EASY! ) IT’S A BALANCING ACT! Love to you all! — Anthony Barker (@Anthonyflyboy62) July 8, 2019

Absolutely beautiful family my heart still breaks for u all may @MrsdogC rest in heaven for all of eternity just no u all have another beautiful angel 👼 watching over u all and all of ur babies and the grand babies — Lisa Smith (@Lisamarie3680) July 8, 2019

I just can’t get past this. I’m in a Dog marathon since last Sat😔. Saddest celebrity passing ever! — Jenniann Heinz (@iamjennifer911) July 8, 2019

Beth’s death came just months after she was rushed into emergency surgery in November 2018, where doctors confirmed her cancer had returned after she initially underwent surgery to remove a mass in September 2017.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain,” Dog wrote on Twitter to announce her passing on June 26, shortly after she was placed in a medically-induced coma. “Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

Beth’s Colorado memorial service will be held Saturday at Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado, and can be live streamed on WGNAmerica.com and www.facebook.com/DogWGNA from 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET to 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET.

