Beth Chapman’s Step-Granddaughter Abbie Mae Shares Photo Amid News of Passing

Beth Chapman passed away on Wednesday, June 26, at age 51, and her family has begun paying tribute to the late reality star with social media posts in the wake of her death.

Chapman’s step-granddaughter Abbie Mae Chapman was one of several family members to share a photo of Beth, with Abbie Mae posting a selfie of the two together, with Abbie Mae leaning on Chapman as she placed her arms around her shoulders.

She didn’t offer a caption, letting the image speak for itself.

Fans quickly began commenting on Abbie Mae’s post to share their condolences for her family’s loss.

“So sorry for your loss, she was a sweet woman and will be missed,” one comment read, with another fan writing, “My deepest sympathies to you and your family.”

“My condolences to the family,” added a third person. “I’m so heart broken. May she Rest In Peace and May y’all find the strength to carry on in her name.”

“So very sorry for your loss,” wrote a fourth. “Hugs to you and your family.”

Chapman’s husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, announced his wife’s passing in a tweet on Wednesday morning.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain,” he wrote. “Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

Chapman passed just days after she was placed in a medically-induced coma in a Hawaii hospital after she reportedly had trouble breathing. She was transported to Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu on June 22 and was surrounding by family until her passing.

The reality star had been diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017 and was later told she was cancer-free. In 2018, the cancer returned, and doctors gave Beth a terminal diagnosis in November.

Speaking to churchgoers in Florida on Mother’s Day, Chapman called her battle with cancer the “ultimate test of faith.”

“I don’t go to God and go, ‘Why did I get cancer?’” she said, according to PEOPLE. “He’ll roll his eyes at me again, because I know why — because this is the ultimate test of faith. It is the evidence of things hoped for and it is the substance of things not known.”

She also seemed to indicate that she had chosen to stop chemotherapy treatments.

“Chemotherapy is not my bag, people. Sorry, that’s not for me,” Beth told the crowd. “So for me, this is the ultimate test of faith. This is my ultimate lesson. And it will either be taught to me or to you. And I am fine with taking the hit for everyone else. Because I think I know another guy who did the same thing.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @abbi3.c