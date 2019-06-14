Beth Chapman, Star of ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’, Reveals Wild Nails in New Photo

Beth Chapman showed off her stunning new nails, and admitted she traveled a long way to get them.

The Dog the Bounty Hunter star took to Instagram Friday to showcase the stunning nail work, and some lavish matching jewelry, filled with diamonds and other details.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“[Nail God] Yes this is why I fly all the way home to Hawaii to get my Nails did,” Chapman wrote on the caption of the photo, tagging nail artist Danny Le.

Fans of the reality television star took to the comments section to compliment the beautiful design, and sympathize with her loyalty to the nail tech.

“Anybody with nails knows…once you find your nail tech, you don’t let anybody else do your nails,” one fan commented.

“I take medication for breast cancer and my nails are soo brittle.. wish I could get mine done,” another user lamented.

“You would be beautiful with plain nails Mrs Beth,” a third user wrote.

Another fan complimented Chapman, writing: “Pretty …just like you lovely lady x.”

“Wonder how much it costs to get your nails done like hers… That’s the? Lol” Another user wondered. Did they also consider the prize of the flight to Hawaii though?

“Wow! I don’t know how you do anything with nails like that. They’re very glam.:)” Another user commented.

“They are so pretty but I couldn’t do anything with them,” Another fan said, admiring the former reality star’s long acrylics.

Chapman and husband Duane “Dog” Chapman are set to star on a new bounty hunter reality show on WGN America, reportedly titled Dog’s Most Wanted, seven years after the end of Dog the Bounty Hunter on A&E. Beth, who fans have kept up with since her cancer battle began making headlines, recently revealed the show might not premiere in 2019 as first announced.

After a fan tweeted at Chapman about the new series, she retweeted the message and wrote, “Apparently not this year.”

Some fans were concerned about whether or not Beth would participate on the new series given her cancer diagnosis but she seems to be actively involved in the family bounty hunter business to this day.

Beth Chapman was first diagnosed with stage 2 throat cancer in 2017; after an operation detailed on Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives, she was declared cancer-free. Nearly a year later, however, doctors discovered during an emergency surgery that her cancer had spread to her lungs. She reportedly started chemotherapy soon after.