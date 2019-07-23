Beth Chapman Was ‘So Proud’ of ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’, According to Daughter

Beth Chapman was “so proud” of Dog’s Most Wanted, according to her daughter Cecily Chapman. In a social media post reported on by PEOPLE, Cecily shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the upcoming reality TV show and wrote, “Her last work She was so proud of this show/season.” Dog’s Most Wanted is a upcoming WGN America reality TV series that follows Beth, her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman, and their team of bounty hunters as they track down the most wanted criminals in the nation. The series was amidst filming when Beth passed away in June.

According to Dog, the show will still go on, and will be in memory of his late wife.

“My wife is, was, and always will be the heart and soul of Dog’s Most Wanted,” he said in a previous statement. “Beth wanted nothing more than for the show to go on, and I am so proud of the legacy that she left behind. She lived and died for this show, and she would be so proud of how hard we worked bringing these criminals to justice.”

The wait is almost over! #DogsMostWanted premieres Wednesday, September 4th at 9/8c, only on @WGNAmerica. pic.twitter.com/hsAyCKHFkX — DogWGNA (@DogWgna) July 22, 2019

Following the release of a new trailer for the series, many of Beth’s fans have taken to social media to once again mourn her loss.

“RIP Me. Beth the dog Chapman! We all love you and cherished the time you were here! You will be greatly missed and we will remember you all the days in,” one fan tweeted.

She will be with her team. I’m sure Dog and the kids will feel her at times. Just wish she could be here physically so we could watch her and Dog try to help these people get on the right road. — Laura Peterson (@LauraPe78991639) July 22, 2019

“You are a strong brother with a kind of heart that you don’t see in a lot of guys today this world could take lessons from you on how to be a strong man with a heart of gold and rock thank you for being a strong person makes people like me strong thank you bro,” another person offered in a post meant for Dog.

“Ho Get em Dog!! You know Beth will ALWAYS be right there by your side kickin’ ass right along with you as she always has!! Only this time she’s your eyes in the sky!! God rest her precious soul!!” one final fan said.