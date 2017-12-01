Beth Chapman Looks Healthy in New Photo After Being Declared Cancer-Free

Beth Chapman looks healthy and happy after getting the all clear for cancer!

My grand kitten lol she’s a sweet plum A post shared by Beth Chapman (@mrsdog4real) on Nov 30, 2017 at 4:24am PST

The Dog the Bounty Hunter cast member posted the first picture of herself since her A&E special Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives aired Monday this Thursday.

“My grand kitten, lol she’s a sweet plum,” Chapman captioned the photo of herself wearing a chic, all-black getup and statement neck cuff covering the scar from her September surgery.

She and Duane “Dog” Chapman opened up during their special about their reaction when she was diagnosed with a Stage II tumor in her throat and given a 50/50 shot at survival.

Dog breaks down during the special when he considers life without his longtime partner.

“You pray, you ask God to intervene,” he says. “It’s the worst thing she’s ever faced. I’m scared to death. I don’t know what to say…I wish it were me.”

Breaking down, Dog says he admires Beth’s strength.

“We’re gonna show the world how she’s gonna beat this, OK?” he says. “I couldn’t do this OK, that’s a tough woman, physically, emotionally, spiritually. The cancer picked on the wrong female.”

Beth said she had to keep her attitude positive throughout the hard times.

“My whole life, I have been an example to other people,” she says, recalling the death of her daughter and her time in jail. “I’ve had so many comebacks. Im gonna come back from this.”

Following the 13-hour surgery, the couple was informed that Beth was free of cancer, delighting fans and igniting hope for a revival of the A&E show.

Fans were happy to see Beth looking so healthy in her latest photo, leaving love and well-wishes in the comments.

“You look fabulous Beth!! So happy for you & your family!!” one fans wrote.

“U look beautiful Beth!! God bless!” another added.

“You are looking beautiful, happy and with so much shining on that face,” a fan gushed. “God is so good. Wishing you and Dog the best.”

