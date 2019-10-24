Beth Chapman’s Final Hunt Begins in New ‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Preview

The new episode of Dog’s Most Wanted on Wednesday is sure to be extremely emotional for fans of the Chapmans. In a preview shared by WGN, it’s revealed that the episode will feature Dog and Beth’s final bounty hunt together before her death. The clip shows what appears to be some intense moments, one of which sees Chapman by Beth’s hospital bed.

“I’m not going to think about Beth never being there because she’ll always be there,” Chapman says in the preview. Later in the clip, Beth yells, “I have no breath. No air. And no time.” Right before the preview ends, we hear Beth say, “We’re just gonna have fun and love each other and when it ends, it ends.”

Fans had strong reactions to the video.

“Watching Beth the last few months has helped me battle my own cancer. I will watch and take comfort in her. Thanks Beth and Dog, because of you I have a desire to fight!!!!,” one wrote.

“I haven’t watched an episode without crying. The way she fought is such an inspiration! Sending love and sympathy to the Chapman family. She was an amazing wife and momma,” another said.

“I cry at watching this little video, I better get the Kleenex ready for tonight. So sorry to the Chapman family. Beth Rocked!!,” a third fan commented.

The emotions have run high all season on Dog’s Most Wanted. In last week’s episode, Beth was seen picking out wigs and said she was going to live out the rest of her life in positivity.

“Even though it might look like I’m having a good day, the disease is still trying to claim my life,” she said. “I have an internal battle going on. I have a spiritual battle going on. And, of course, I have this battle going on out here on the road. It actually makes me feel a little better to stop and make fun of it. [The wigs] are like makeup now, you know what I mean? I get to buy accessories and different hair, different styles. I’m ready four times earlier in the morning.”

The episode closed with Chapman saying that Beth is “truly one of the toughest women I’ve met. We’re all praying. God, hear our prayer. Please heal my Beth.”

There are only three episodes left this season. The newest one can be seen Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America.