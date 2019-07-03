Beth Chapman’s Daughter Cecily Misses ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star’s ‘Beautiful Smile’ in Rarely Seen Throwback Photo

Beth Chapman’s daughter, Cecily Barmore-Chapman, is missing her late mother’s smile. Nearly a week after Beth died at the age of 51 following her battle with cancer, Cecily, 26, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a happy throwback photo of the Dog the Bounty Hunter star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cecily B Chapman (@cecilybeezee) on Jul 2, 2019 at 7:58pm PDT

“I miss her beautiful smile,” Cecily captioned the photo of herself and Beth as well as several other Dog the Bounty Hunter co-stars together. Fans immediately flooded the comments section of the post with support for Cecily.

“Just know, that beautiful smile is always with you shinning down from heaven. Rip Beth. She is pain free now,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Agreed ! She really did have a beautiful smile,” someone else said.

“I feel so bad for all of you. The boys have kinda disappeared from social media, your dad too…hope they ok. Praying for all of you,” another wrote.

“So sorry for your loss,” someone else said. “Carry her legacy which I am sure is embedded in your soul. What a great Momz and Woman she was. She will be missed by many.”

“Look in a mirror sweet girl, you have her beautiful smile,” another wrote.

Cecily has been active on social media since her mother’s passing last week, writing on Saturday as the family gathered in Hawaii for her memorial that she wished she could have her back.

“Only if I could have her back,” Cecily captioned a photo of Chapman with the family dog overlooking the waters off the Hawaiian islands.

Cecily was among the mourners who rowed out to sea at the end of the memorial to bid Chapman goodbye. She later shared photos of the flower petals floating in the waters of Waikiki, Hawaii and thanked her husband Matty Smith, as well as family, friends and fans.

Cecily was adopted by Chapman’s husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman. Her biological father is Chapman’s ex-husband. Chapman also had a son Dominic Davis, 34, who was born to her while she was a teenager and who Dog helped her reconnect with later in life. Dog and Beth have two children together: daughter Bonnie, 21, and son Garry, 18. Dog also has children from his previous marriages to La Fonda Darnell, Ann Tegnell and Lyssa Rae Brittain, as well as a child he had with ex-girlfriend Debbie White.

Dog announced Beth’s death on Wednesday, June 26, four days after she was put in a medically induced coma. “It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain,” Dog tweeted. “Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”