Beth Chapman’s Daughter Bonnie Updates Fans on Her Mother’s Condition Following Coma

Bonnie Chapman, the daughter of Dog The Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman, provided a brief update on her mother’s condition after Chapman was put in a medically induced coma over the weekend.

“There’s not much of an update I can give, I can say she’s getting good care,” Bonnie wrote on her Instagram Story, along with a photo of hospital equipment. “I know you guys wanted more, but y’know it’s a coma, much much [sic] can be updated.”

Bonnie’s Sunday was a whirlwind of events. After the Chapmans announced Chapman, 51, was hospitalized again, Bonnie tweeted she was already “on a flight home” to Hawaii. She later shared selfies from the flight, including one showing brother Garry Dee Chapman sitting next to her.

Bonnie also shared a 2018 photo of her parents Chapman and Duane “Dog” Chapman kissing. “If you haven’t heard, my mother in an induced coma. Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers,” she added.

On Sunday morning, the Chapmans told Hawaii News Now that Chapman was at the intensive care unit at Queen’s Medical Center in Hawaii. Duane also tweeted, “Please say your prayers for Beth right now thank you love you.”

TMZ later reported that dispatchers received a 911 call from the Chapmans’ Honolulu home, reporting a “chocking” emergency. Chapman was rushed to the hospital, and members of her family were rushing to be by her side.

Chapman was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017, but she was declared cancer-free in an A&E special. Unfortunately, in November 2018, the cancer returned and doctors gave her a terminal diagnosis. Chapman was hospitalized briefly in April after she had trouble breathing.

Chapman recently stopped getting chemotherapy treatments and has put her faith in God.

“I don’t go to God and go, ‘Why did I get cancer?’ He’ll roll his eyes at me again, because I know why — because this is the ultimate test of faith,” Chapman said at The Source Church in Bradenton, Florida last month. “It is the evidence of things hoped for and it is the substance of things not known.”

Chapman later told churchgoers chemotherapy is “not my bag.”

“So for me, this is the ultimate test of faith. This is my ultimate lesson,” she continued. “And it will either be taught to me or to you. And I am fine with taking the hit for everyone else. Because I think I know another guy who did the same thing.”

Chapman will next be seen in Dog’s Most Wanted, a new series featuring Chapman and Duane hunting down criminals on state and federal most wanted lists. The show was expected to debut in WGN America this year, but Chapman said the show will not be airing until next year. When a trailer was released, it only said the show was “coming soon.”