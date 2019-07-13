Beth Chapman’s Children Reveal the Most Important Lessons She Taught Them

Ahead of her memorial service, Beth Chapman‘s family is opening up about the tremendous impact she had on their lives. Her children Bonnie, 20, and Garry, 18, sat down with Entertainment Tonight for an in-depth discussion about their late mom, who passed on June 26. Bonnie recalled her mother’s “ferocity” and determination.

“I’m definitely going to take away how determined and how passionate she was,” Bonnie said. “I’ve started to see myself blossom into a mini Beth, and I’m really glad I could take away her ferocity, just take away so much from her, and I feel like I’m so blessed to have her in my life. And she’s not here right now but I’m definitely going to miss her laugh — that’s something that when it did come, it was like bells, and it really made the whole family happy.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Garry said he loved how much his mom supported him through the years, including when he chose to pursue a career in law enforcement.

“I appreciate how she raised me, and it’s made me the man I am today,” Garry said. “One that wants to be a cop and one that, you know, has compassion for law enforcement. My dad was like, ‘Hello, no, you’re not being a cop,’ when I first was adamant about it. But she was, like, always accepting it and she gave me the confidence, you know, ‘Go be a volunteer,’ and, you know, do that kind of stuff. So, I appreciate that out of everything she did for me.”

Beth’s 42-year-old stepson Leland Chapman also chimed in about the late Dog the Bounty Hunter personality, specifically focusing on how bounty hunting just does not feel the same without her.

“I’ve already noticed the difference,” Leland said. “We’ve only been out for one day. And you know I was thinking to myself, man, if Beth was here, she would be yelling, ‘Come on, let’s go already,’ telling my dad, ‘Shut up, you talk too much. Let’s go.’ You know what I mean? … There’s definitely a different aspect around.

“But you know, I think we’ll pull through. We’re a strong family and it’s terrible that we had to go through that, but like I said, I know our bond is strong and we work together, which makes it even stronger. And I believe that Beth ran such a tight ship and that it just became — when you do something over and over and over again and it’s just rhetorical, it just becomes natural, you know? And I think that it’s already instilled in all of us, and that’s why it works so well, is because of all the years of grinding on us. You know what I mean? Do this. Do that. You know? And now, you know, you got the finished product.”

Beth’s Colorado memorial service will stream live on wgnamerica.com and the Dog’s Most Wanted Facebook page at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.