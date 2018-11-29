‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman Celebrates First Cancer-Free Christmas

Beth Chapman has a lot to celebrate this holiday season!

The Dog the Bounty Hunter star marked her first Christmas since being declared “cancer free” with a sweet photo of her and husband Duane “Dog” Chapman on Instagram.

In the photo, Beth shows off her curves in a black velour dress while wearing a diamond choker to hide the neck scars she received after undergoing a 13-hour tumor removal surgery in August. The procedure, necessary in her battle against aggressive throat cancer, saved her life.

Fans thought Beth and Dog both looked great heading into 2018 after a rough year.

“Looking stunning Mrs. Dog. So glad to see you up and smiling,” one fan commented.

“You guys look great!” another said.

Beth’s diagnosis and surgery were chronicled last month on an A&E special Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives.

The former bounty hunter was given a 50/50 chance of survival by doctors, but was declared “cancer free” soon after she recovered from the invasive procedure.

“There is a God. This could be a miracle. This could be a healing,” Dog said on camera after receiving the news. “[The doctor] said if I wasn’t such a good husband it wouldn’t have worked out that great. Oh, I can breathe. Beth Chapman, you did it.”

The couple inspired fans with their devotion throughout the traumatic process.

“When we made a pledge many years ago,” Dog previously told PEOPLE. “I said I’d love her in sickness and in health until death do us part. And that truth has really, really come alive in my mind. And I have to stand on that; I gave her an oath that I would love her forever. And thank God it’s not till death do us part at this point.”

