Ben Higgins Makes Shocking Decision After ‘Bachelor Winter Games’ Revelation

It’s been more than six months since Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell broke up, but the former Bachelor is clearly not ready to move on, eliminating himself from Bachelor Winter Games Tuesday night after failing to find a love connection.

Higgins broke down in tears after host Chris Harrison confronted him about his inability to make a connection with any of the women in the house (except for his adorable friendship with Yuki Kimura, that is).

“Watching you over the past week, I don’t see you really getting involved in the romance here. I see a guy who is kind of drowning here, and I know it’s not you,” Harrison told Higgins.

“The last time I was here, I did think I was walking out of this with somebody who it was going to last forever [with]. Coming back to a place like this brings up a lot of weird memories,” Higgins explained. “To try to engage in relationships here, and know that the last time I did this, it was one of the best moments of my life… my fear is not entering into a relationship. My fear is not pursuing somebody. My fear is that if I were to be broken again, I’m not full enough right now to recover from that.”

But Higgins’ split from Bushnell in May after a year and a half isn’t the only thing giving him pause. Higgins revealed that Bachelor Nation’s fervid interest in his relationships has made moving on difficult.

“Then you have all the comments coming in, not even mean, not even intentional, but nobody realizes how real it was. They say, ‘Did you really love her? Did you really care?’” he said, breaking down into tears. “I actually get emotional… But when something that was so real to you feels so small to everyone else, not just friends and family, but millions of people, it breaks you every day.”

He then decided to remove himself from the Winter Games house, saying he hadn’t made a connection with anyone romantically and wasn’t going to stick around for nothing.

“When it does happen, I can honestly tell you I’m ready for that,” he said. “But until then, there’s just not a place for me here.”

Breaking the news to his housemates was also emotional for Higgins.

“There were a lot of ghosts that were brought up here for me, a lot of memories,” he said. “I’m sorry that I came here confused and confused some of you, but just know that I’m walking out of here really happy that I met you all. I’m really happy I did this.”

Without her friend Higgins, Kimura decided it was time for her to leave the Bachelor house too, saying that while she was excited to see her parents back in Japan, she was sad to say goodbye to all her new friends.

Bachelor Winter Games airs Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 8 p.m., and holds its finale on Thursday, Feb. 22 at the same time on ABC.