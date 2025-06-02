‘Below Deck’s Captain Kerry Talks ‘Out of Control’ Season 12 Guest Scandals (Exclusive)

Get ready for an “out of control” season of Below Deck.

Ahead of Monday’s Season 12 premiere of the hit Bravo show, Captain Kerry Titheradge opened up to PopCulture.com about the “very challenging” charter season ahead on the St. David.

Below Deck fans were shocked to see Kerry calling in the police in one intense “emergency” moment during the Season 12 trailer, which is something the captain told PopCulture he had no choice but to do when a guest crossed the line.

“That’s something that I very rarely ever do. I don’t like involving authorities on any boat matters — things don’t typically get to that point,” Kerry explained. “We normally are able to manage things in-house, but things started getting a bit out of control, and I had no choice but to get the police involved to sort out an unruly charter guest.”

While having “difficult guests is the name of the game” in yachting, Kerry said people who are being “rude or threatening” to him or his crew “have no business being on my boat.”

“In this instance, it was towards me,” he shared, adding that while he wants to provide a great experience for the charter guests, his primary job is to “ensure the safety” of the vessel and the crew. “So if you threaten myself or my crew, that’s a big problem,” he said.

Season 12 also features another guest scandal as rumors spread that deckhand Kyle Stillie crossed the line romantically with a guest. Having already given Kyle a second chance when he allowed him to return for another season on the crew, Kerry said he felt like the deckhand had been led astray by “the wrong influences” and wanted to give him another shot to prove himself.

This is his second chance, and I don’t believe in third chances,” Kerry told PopCulture. “So you’ll soon find out my disappointment in what happened.” Asked where he stands with Kyle now, Kerry simply answered, “Let’s just say that he had to work very hard to earn my respect — and what did he actually do with it? Yeah.”

Below Deck Season 12 premieres on Monday, June 2 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.