‘Bachelor’ Contestant Reported Missing Just Before Appearing on Show

On Nov. 18, 2017, Bekah Martinez’s mother reported her daughter had gone missing, filing a missing person’s report with California’s Humboldt County Police Department, stating she hadn’t seen or heard from her daughter since Nov. 12.

Martinez was found, but not in the way the police normally expected. It turns out she was the same Bekah Martinez who is on the current season of The Bachelor.

According to an interview between the county’s public information officer Samantha Karges and PEOPLE, Martinez told her mother back on Nov. 12 that she was planning to go work on a marijuana farm near Eureka, California. Martinez asked her daughter to come home, but received no response.

After several months of investigation, Martinez’ missing person’s photo was posted in the North Coast Journal along with 34 other missing people on a cover story.

Bachelor fan Amy Bonner O’Brien was the first to respond to the story on Facebook, pointing out that Martinez’s photo was in fact the same person on the hit reality show. This prompted the paper to reach out to the police department, and Martinez was quickly taken down off the missing person’s list.

Part of what could explain Martinez’s lack of communication with her mother was that she had given up her phone and social media accounts for several weeks during The Bachelors’ tapings.

But once the story hit the internet, Martinez was quick to laugh the whole situation off.

MOM. how many times do I have to tell you I don’t get cell service on The Bachelor?? https://t.co/iYnxQCIZBt — bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) February 2, 2018

honestly the scariest thing about this story is that my efforts to conceal The Worst Drivers License Photo Of All Time have been thwarted https://t.co/z0venho66p — bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) February 2, 2018

I found myself, quite literally, on this season of #TheBachelor . pic.twitter.com/pRHhyFPEcb — bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) February 2, 2018

“MOM. How many times do I have to tell you I don’t get cell service on The Bachelor??” Martinez said in a string of tweets. “Honestly the scariest thing about this story is that my effort to conceal The Worst Drivers License Photo Of All Time have been thwarted.

“I found myself, quite literally, on this season of [The Bachelor],” Martinez joked in a tweet along with a photo of her on the side of a milk carton.

