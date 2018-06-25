Becca Kufrin Says Her Real First ‘Bachelorette’ Kiss Didn’t Make the Show

Holy editing! Becca Kufrin’s first kiss as star of The Bachelorette wasn’t Garrett Yrigoyen, as fans were led to believe.

During an interview with Us Weekly Monday, Kufrin revealed that there was another kiss on her first night in the mansion that didn’t make it to air.

“First kiss was Leo,” the 28-year-old Bachelorette said. “Which no one saw!”

Fans definitely remember the kiss Kufrin and Yrigoyen shared during the May 28 premiere of the ABC reality show, but the long-haired Los Angeles stuntman Leo Dottavio was the first to lock lips with the new Bachelorette.

Outside of Bachelor Nation, Kufrin recalled her first kiss was at age “10 or 11” with a kid “named Nate.”

While she and Nate might not have worked out, she told the publication she looks for a partner with a “sense of humor” who can be “compassionate” and “loyal.”

The publicist added that she’d like to be married and “have some kids running around” her home in the next 10 years.

“I want to start with one [kid] and see how that goes,” she said. “But I would like two or three. I grew up with just the two of us, my sister and I, and so that’s what I’m used to, but maybe one more for good measure … Also I would love to have four dogs!”

She even has some couple goals from another reality show!

“I’ve been watching a lot of HGTV lately, and I just love Chip and Joanna Gaines,” Kufrin continued of the Fixer Upper couple. “I mean, first of all, they are such a solid couple, it seems like. And they have cute kids. They seem like they still have their morals. And they really have the things that are important to them still in their lives. But I mean, they’re a power couple. I want them to come decorate my house.”

It looks like she’s pretty close to achieving that dream! Prior to the May premiere of her season, Kufrin revealed that she is indeed engaged to one of her suitors from the show.

“I am engaged!” she told PEOPLE at the time. “It was the happiest moment of my life. And it feels so good to say it. I still pinch myself, like, did that all just happen? It’s been a whirlwind.”

We can’t wait to see which of her suitors is the lucky man to put a ring on it!

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC