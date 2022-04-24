'Basketball Wives' Star Exits, But Gets a New Show

✖

Tami Roman left Basketball Wives midway through its 8th season, citing reasons of bad editing. She'd been on the show since the show's second season of the Miami season, where she was a single mother raising two daughters. Since then, Roman has been a top contender in the franchise and has since married Reggie Youngblood. Amid the 10th season premiering, Roman hasn't minced words about her belief that her former co-stars aren't her friends but merely her co-stars. Now, the 10th season shall premiere without her. Basketball Wives Season 10 premieres in May on VH1 with just a few returning cast members. Returns include Jennifer Williams, Jackie Christie, Malaysia Pargo, and Brandi Maxiell. However, fans who may have been expecting the return of Tami Roman will, unfortunately, be disappointed as the reality star has decided to no longer be part of the show, leaving midway through season 8. Now, she has her reality series.

Roman will host, Unfaithful: Caught in the Act. The show will feature couples where one discovers their partner has been unfaithful. Roman will serve as the show's host and work with a private investigator to find evidence of infidelity to report back to the suspicious party. Roman was married to former NBA champion Kenny Anderson for seven years and has her own experience dealing with infidelity. In the series, Roman and a private investigator will present their receipts, similar to Cheaters, to the person in the relationship guilty of the infidelity. The other party will decide if they want to work together with their partner's secret lover to expose their cheating partner or if they want to confront both people in a surprise ambush. There's a choice: work through the infidelity and stay together or end the relationship and go their separate ways.

In an interview with Deadline, Roman said: "Unfaithful was important to me because I've been that person – confused, unsure, and seeking answers in a relationship. I needed help figuring out if I should go forward or move on. Unfaithful provided a way for me to assist others in that predicament. The show is the perfect blend of a talk show meets reality TV. Real people, real situations and me helping them navigate through those moments while always keeping it real."

Unfaithful: Caught in the Act will begin its six-part series following the season premiere of Basketball Wives on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 8/7c on VH1.