'Basketball Wives' Star Trying to Avoid Jail Time After Allegedly Violating Bond Terms

British Williams can't catch a break. In addition to the Basketball Wives star being on house arrest and forced to wear an ankle monitor as she awaits trial for her social security and bank fraud case, the VH1 star was recently forced to hand over her passport. As previously reported, the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Missouri indicted Williams on federal bank fraud charges in 2021. She is accused of misusing a social security number, bank fraud, making false statements to the IRS, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft dating back to at least 2017. Radar Online reports that prosecutors allege Williams deposited checks, "without the knowledge and authority of the actual checking account holders" and then withdrew the money before the "deposited checks were returned to the issuing banks for insufficient funds." She's pleaded not guilty, with her attorney alleging that she is being unfairly targeted because of her celebrity. All of the legal drama is playing out on Season 10 of the show.

Additionally, Williams was also accused of claiming her niece and nephew as dependents on her taxes. The court filings note she did so "despite not providing for their care or expenses, to fraudulently increase the amount of the tax refund to which [Williams] was entitled." She's currently wearing an ankle monitoring device, which she says has cost her business deals. She recently asked to have the monitor removed, noting that Rihanna's Savage x Fenty lingerie line reneged on their offer for her to be a brand ambassador because the monitor would be visible and difficult to hide in photos. As a result, Williams says she lost $30k in revenue from that one deal.

Now, she is accused of violating the terms of her release by leaving the state without permission and she recently surrendered her passport. But that's not all.

Williams was involved in a 2021 accident where she told police she had no injuries. Per prosecutors in the social security and bank fraud case, a claim was submitted to her insurance company for $16k. Her lawyers say it's a misunderstanding.

"Ms. Williams did provide the information regarding that accident to an acquaintance who handles insurance claims. But, Ms. Williams was not involved in how the claim was submitted, what was included with it, or how it was processed," her lawyer wrote. "She has no knowledge of what was done by the insurance professional handling the claim. There is far from sufficient evidence to prove her knowing involvement in a crime with which she is not charged."