'Basketball Wives': Malaysia Pargo Shares 'New Beginnings' Photos

Malaysia Pargo is looking forward to a fresh start, at least per her recent Instagram post. "Trust that New beginnings come after hard endings," she captioned a photo of her doing a yoga pose. The post comes amid the forthcoming season of Basketball Wives filming coming to a close. Pargo has been on the show since 2011, making her the longest original cast member from the LA franchise of the show. At the start of the show, Pargo was married to former NBA star Jannero. The couple have three children together. They divorced in 2014 after 10 years of marriage amid rumors of Jannero cheating. Malaysia walked away with a major settlement.

Per BOSSIP, Malaysia gets half of Jannero's NBA pension and his 401K. She also took home a 2015 Mercedes Benz G550, 50 percent of Jannero's NBA player's pension plan, all rights to the company "3 Beats LLC," and access to three checking accounts and a money market account. Jannero also was ordered to pay $14,580 in child support for the former couple's three kids, plus an additional $800 for child care. Since the divorce, Malaysia has relocated to Atlanta, GA.

Looking back, Malaysia revealed during an appearance on Court TV that she wished she'd fought harder for her marriage. "One of the things that I wish I would've done is step back and go to counseling between the both of us because right now to the day we still very much love each other," she admitted in 2020.

For much of her time on the show, Malaysia has avoided major conflict, with the exception of a brawl in Season 1 with Laura Govan, and a fallout with Jennifer Williams. But things have reportedly changed and per The Jasmine Brand, the forthcoming season will reportedly document the rift between her and her former BFF, Brandi Maxiell. Per multiple blog reports, Malaysia is on the outs with much of the cast.

Not too long after the report, Maxiell sent a tweet about disloyalty that many felt was aimed at Malaysia. The two also no longer follow one another on social media. What caused their issues is unclear.