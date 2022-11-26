'Basketball Wives': Brooke Bailey Mourns Daughter on First Thanksgiving Since Her Death

The first holiday without a loved one is difficult for many. And Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey has joined the list of those mourning during the holiday season. Bailey lost her daughter, Kayla Nicole Bailey, in Sept. 2022. She was 25 years old. The young hairstylist was killed in a car crash along with the driver. At the time of her passing, Bailey paid tribute to the young beauty in a series of social media posts. "Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey. This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photos of Kayla through the years with prayer hand emojis. The 45-year-old reality star also changed her bio to include a tribute to her late daughter that read: "FOREVER 💜🕊Kayla Nicole Bailey 3/2/97-9/25/22 #PrettyBlack." On her first Thanksgiving without her firstborn, Bailey paid an emotional tribute to her online.

She shared a picture of herself sitting next to Kayla's gravesite, accompanied with a colorful bouquet of flowers and a photo of her late child. "It's an Angel Mom thing," she captioned the post in part. "Be glad you don't understand." She added that she is "fragile and broken, and have felt sadness and despair beyond what words can explain." Bailey continued: "My Child is gone from this earth, and there is no pain as intense as what is in my broken heart." Bailey has since gotten a portrait of Kayla tattooed on her arm. She's also changed her profile photo to one of Kayla as a baby.

She was flooded with support from her Basketball Wives co-stars. Jennifer Williams, who wrote, "Love you Brooke." Brandi Maxiell wrote, "I love you my baby." Jackie Christie added two heart emojis and a prayer hands emoji.

Page Six reports that Kayla died of a "fatal collision with a tractor-trailer." The driver of the vehicle she was riding in was 38-year-old Julius Weaver, 38.