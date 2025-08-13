‘Basketball Wives’ Cast Member Released From Prison

Brittish Williams is a free woman. The Basketball Wives staple has been released from prison after serving a bid in federal prison for fraud.

She was reunited with her daughter and ex-fiance, Lorenzo Gordon, just hours after her release. Gordon updated fans on Instagram after she’d turned herself in last year.

Williams was sentenced to four years in prison for bank fraud, wire fraud, misuse of a Social Security number, and multiple counts of making false statements to the IRS. In 2023, after initially stating her innocence, she pleaded guilty to misusing COVID relief funds after receiving over $50,000 in PPP funds, $144,000 in disaster relief funds, and $27,000 in funds for housing assistance among other things.

Soon after, Gordon was also found guilty of misusing COVID relief funds and sentenced to five years probation and 200 hours of community service and was ordered to pay over $300,000 in restitution. Baller Alert reports Williams was freed for good behavior.

In several Instagram posts to his Stories, Gordon said he presented Williams with 20 roses for the 20 months she served in prison. He also chartered a private jet and hired a chef to prepare a family meal. Their relationship was filled with ups and downs, including infidelity on his part. Some fans are speculating a possible reunion between the two.

“Welcome HOME MY BABY !!!! ❤️” her Basketball Wives co-star Brooke Bailey commented under a post from The Neighborhood Talk. “Love you Baby B ❤️🥰 sooooo happy you’re home,” Brandi Maxiell wrote under a post from The Shade Room.

In June, Williams penned a letter to the judge in her case after her appeal was denied. She wrote at the time, after initially claiming she was targeted due to her celebrity, “I have had clear conduct since I have been incarcerated. I have created and [illegible] courses in the education department, to teach women how to create businesses,” Yahoo News reports. She added, “I’m currently enrolled in the [illegible] program. I’m on the rec committee for the prison. I’m actively programming and trying to better myself and women within the prison.”