‘Bachelorette’s Jed Wyatt Allegedly Cheated on Ex-Girlfriend Before Show

Bachelorette front runner, Jed Wyatt, has been in some hot water as of lately after ex-girlfriend, Haley Stevens came forward with claims about their relationship. As fans of the show would have learned through various reports, the reality TV star allegedly cheated on her before he even left.

“I never even got broken up with,” Stevens told E!. “Never got any explanation. I could get choked up thinking about it right now.”

The two — who supposedly said “I love you” right before he left to film the popular reality show — took a last minute vacation to the Bahamas together.

However, another report from the Reality Steve podcast alleges Wyatt cheated on her right before that trip together.

“She showed me everything…this was I believe 10 days before you left for the Bahamas, he slept with another woman,” Steve Carbone of the podcast said to Stevens during their interview together. “And I have the text messages to prove it.”

“Were you not aware that Jed was with another woman, 10 days before he went to the Bahamas with you?” Carbone asked Stevens.

“Nope,” she replied.

“I can only deal with so many things at one time,” she added. “It’s a lot to tackle. To watch it play out on TV and also, like here, you know?”

When she was asked if she would ever get back together with him, she said, “No, nope. Irreparable damage.”

Originally, the pair were together when Wyatt went on the show. This was something he was open about with Stevens early on — mentioning he had tried out, but didn’t think anything would come of it. When he discovered he was one of the 30 men that had been chosen, he told her that he only wanted to make top five because it would be good for his career.

“We spent the night together the night before he headed to L.A.,” she said. “He told me [the show] was just an obstacle and we’d be stronger on the other side because of it.”

Wyatt did come forward to admit to Brown that his original plan was to appear on the show for wrong reasons, thinking he might get on her good side early on if he came forward.

“When I signed up for the show, I was so clueless. I was open to the idea because I love love. I do, I love the idea of it,” he confessed. “But my first thought was this is a huge platform, and I just want you to know the truth. So I came in with that mindset, but every moment that we’ve had has taken that away and shown me that now more than anything I want to be with you.”

Stevens admitted that she bought a homecoming outfit for when he returns, but started to follow the spoiler accounts and realized she may not be seeing him again.

The Bachelorette airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.