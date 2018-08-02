‘Bachelorette Weekend’ Star Robbie Goldsmith Dishes on ‘Drama’ and ‘Debauchery’ of New CMT Show

When bachelorettes are looking for a truly epic time, they turn to Robbie Goldsmith’s Bach Weekend, the Nashville business behind some of the wildest parties in the country and the subject of CMT‘s newest reality series, Bachelorette Weekend.

The series, produced by SallyAnn Salsano, the mind behind mega-hit Jersey Shore, premieres Thursday, Aug. 2 at 11 p.m. ET, and provides the thrill and drama of a bachelorette bash from the comfort of your couch.

Goldsmith, the CEO and founder of Bach Weekend, has been masterminding high end bachelorette parties in a city known for its catering to brides-to-be and their rowdy friends since 2014, he told PopCulture.com exclusively prior to the premiere. It’s high time people get to see all the blood, sweat and tears that goes into pulling them off.

“There’s a lot of drama with what goes on in our team,” he said of the show’s freshman season, promising “fun memories, debauchery and inebriation” from the bachelorette parties featured, with everything from ziplining to a naked butler.

“Obviously with these brides and grooms, they’re sometimes high maintenance, always rowdy, generally inebriated,” Goldsmith joked. “It’s going to be very relatable for everyone in America to say, ‘I’ve been in that situation before.’”

There’s also the draw of how authentic the crew behind Bach Weekend that makes everything happen is.

“Really what [viewers] are going to see is the realness of our crew,” he told PopCulture. “This is what we do for our living. This is our 9-5 job, as crazy as that seems … and we do not hide our emotions as we work with each other.”

As for what draws these brides-to-be to Nashville? It’s not just the music, Goldsmith theorized.

“There’s not a lot of red tape, people can pretty much do what they want,” he said. “We’re a little more laid back and a little more open arms.”

Bringing this kind of light hearted reality TV fun to CMT was never something Goldsmith expected, but the bachelorette aficionado said he can’t wait for people to tune in and see what he deals with every day.

“The shows going to be a lot of fun,” Goldsmith told PopCulture.com. “It’s the perfect show for summer and the end of summer.”

Bachelorette Weekend premieres Thursday, Aug. 2 at 11 p.m. ET on CMT.

