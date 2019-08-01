‘Bachelorette’ Star Hannah Brown Says Drinks With Tyler Cameron Are Happening Without Cameras

Hannah Brown has not given up on finding love after the end of her season of The Bachelorette. The reality television star took to Instagram to reflect on the epic season finale, which saw her get engaged to Jed Wyatt, only to break things off five weeks later after she found out he had lied about having a girlfriend when he first arrived on the show.

Brown took a moment to reflect on her journey in a heartfelt Instagram post after a jam-packed press day Wednesday, thanking viewers and her followers for the support after the difficult conclusion to her journey.

“Wow. Today was long and trying but I want to say thank you to all of the outlets who allowed me a platform to tell my story,” she captioned a photo of herself and runner-up Tyler Cameron. “The past few months have definitely been the hardest yet most fulfilling of my life. I opened my heart to love, and shared that experience with millions. I’ve had my fair share of ups and downs and as painful as it has been at times, I wouldn’t change it one bit.”

“Did I make choices that hurt my heart? Absolutely. Have I become stronger through that hurt? You bet,” she continued. “I realized how strong of a woman I am, and how resilient I can be. My love story might not have been the one I would have initially written for myself; however, falling more in love with the woman I am at the end of this journey is something I’ll always look back on fondly. This is not my ending; it’s just my beginning.”

Brown also assured fans that she would be getting that drink with Cameron after she asked him out during the live After the Final Rose segment.

“And to your burning questions: Yes, the drink is happening. No, you’re not invited,” she wrote, suggesting cameras will not capture their first date outside of the show.. “I’m really appreciative that Tyler has always had my back and supported me through all my decisions. He constantly encourages me to lean into the strong woman that I am. He’s a really good man, and I’m going to be his biggest fan in whatever makes him the happiest. Roll tide.”

As first reported by PEOPLE, Brown spoke about her the state of her friendship with Cameron during an appearance on Sirius XM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show.

“We probably need to have a few conversations, for sure, so I don’t really want to rush that,” she said. “But I look forward to seeing Tyler and hanging out and catching up on what’s been going on.”

“This drink is to just see where we’re at and be friends and catch up because ultimately, we cannot get back to where we were,” she continued. “That would really hurt everyone. Last time we were together, he was going to propose to me. I hurt him and that hurt me and I’ve been hurt through this, so for any type of relationship for us to have, it has to start as friends. And if it ends there, it ends as friends, and I want to be supportive of him. I admire him and that is where we need to start off.”