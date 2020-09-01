'Bachelorette' Star Becca Kufrin Confirms Split From Garrett Yrigoyen 2 Years After Engagement

✖

Bachelorette star Garrett Yrigoyen and his fiancée of two years, Becca Kufrin, have decided to call it quits. The two met when both went on the popular ABC reality series and have posted happily on social media ever since, until recently. Fans started noticing the two were spending a lot more time apart, with Kufrin even being photographed without her engagement ring on. Then, Kufrin provided confirmation to everyone's speculation.

"I don't think it's going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement," the 30-year-old announced on former Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay's podcast, Bachelor Happy Hour, according to PEOPLE. She continued to explain, "Garrett and I came to this decision after many conversations. It wasn't just something we just arrived at one night. It wasn't based soley off of one Instagram post or somebody else's opinions or comments. There's much more to it. To any relationship, there's a lot of layers. It's not for me to divulge details. It's no one's business other than what I'm telling you right now."

Kufrin did take to Instagram to share a sweet photo of the two announcing their breakup officially, saying, "With a heavy heart, Garrett and I have come to the loving conclusion to end our engagement. All that we will share is that we still have nothing but love and respect for one another even though we've decided to go down our own separate paths." She continued to say that it doesn't take away from the amazing memories the pair have together and requested the public they allow them some space at this time as they both navigate this challenging time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Becca Kufrin (@bkoof) on Sep 1, 2020 at 8:41am PDT

While they may have "come to terms with it," the former pair have also "realized that we still have so much love and kindness and compassion in our hearts for the other person, but sometimes people's paths just go different ways." She confessed, "It's really hard to be sitting here talking with you all today and admitting this because I don't think anyone is prepped for giving a public statement for a breakup." Kufrin admitted that the two both went into the show looking for love and consider themselves lucky to have genuinely found that, and while both may be going down separate paths, they appreciate the opportunity to have experienced two years with one another.