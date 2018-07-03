‘The Bachelorette’ Gets Vicious in Heated ‘Beccalection’

Just when you thought the men of The Bachelorette had cleaned up their act.

Monday’s episode of the ABC dating show continued to affirm that Becca Kufrin is way too good for the majority of the suitors she has to choose from as the men campaigned for her affections in a “Beccalection” debate.

But for Chris Randone and Lincoln Adim (who has since been revealed to have been convicted of sexually assaulting a woman), the debate was an opportunity for them to continue their man-baby feuding with one another.

After Lincoln threw a jab at Chris for threatening to leave earlier in the competition, Chris called out a “nasty side” of his competitor.

“If she saw the man who you are when you’re not around her, she would be disgusted,” he said, adding that Lincoln had body shamed him for being “fat.”

We’ll let Becca handle this one: “Both Lincoln and Chris say that they’re here for me, but the way that they handle themselves around me and during this debate is just stupid drama that should not be happening in front of all these people. …I don’t want to feel like I’m back in elementary school,” she said.

Understandably, all the drama left Becca feeling “emotionally drained,” but Chris wouldn’t let the issue lie, confronting the very done Bachelorette in her hotel room and saying he wants to marry her.

“It’s not the fact that you questioned being here, it’s everything you’ve done since,” Becca said, metaphorically dropping the mic and sending a pouting Chris home.

“He’s not the guy I want in my life ever,” Becca concluded.

Lincoln wasn’t long for the show after his part in all this as well, getting eliminated soon after in the rose ceremony. Connor Obrochta also got sent home after failing to get anything other than a group date this season.

There were some sunny spots in Becca’s search for love, however.

Jason Tartick finally got a one-on-one date, and after doing some sight-seeing around Richmond, Becca surprised her date with some of his friends at a local brewery. It was genuinely touching to see how excited he was at the surprise, and he later painted himself as a pretty good guy while talking about his family’s struggle with Alzheimer’s disease. Becca admitted she was “falling” for him at the end of their date, so count him in as a dark horse.

Leo Dottavio also got a one-on-one date with Becca, and the two bonded at (and by bonded at, we mean made out through) some oyster shucking and a Morgan Evans concert.

Can Becca’s remaining guys hold it together? Probably not.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

