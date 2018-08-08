Former ‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay Slams Show Over Last Season’s Finale Edit

This week’s season finale of The Bachelorette saw Becca Kufrin get happily engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen, with viewers having followed the pair’s journey from Yrigoyen receiving the first impression rose on night one all the way up to his proposal.

On Tuesday, former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay offered her thoughts on the finale in a blog post for Us Weekly, revealing that while she’s happy for Kufrin, she’s not thrilled with the way Kufrin’s finale was edited compared to her own.

“Watching Becca’s finale brought about a range of emotions that I was not expecting,” Lindsay began. “After watching this finale, I find myself asking: Does the Bachelor franchise believe in happy endings?”

Last year, Lindsay became engaged to fiancé Bryan Abasolo on her own season ender, with the couple still together and planning their upcoming wedding.

“Do I sound a little pissed off?” Lindsay wrote. “Well that is because I am.”

Yrigoyen quickly became a topic of conversation after it was revealed that he had liked several controversial posts on Instagram, but Lindsay explained that the show’s editing of the couple’s love story allowed viewers to see the two truly fall for each other, something she feels wasn’t shown in regards to her own relationship.

“You saw Becca’s emotion and love for Garrett and you understood every single reason as to why she accepted Garrett’s proposal,” she wrote. “And you saw that love reciprocated by Garrett. It all made sense. It all came together and was the true definition of a happy ending.”

The attorney also noted that she felt her finale focused more on her breakup with her runner-up, Peter Kraus, rather than her excitement to be with Abasolo and the resulting proposal.

“Do you ever recall seeing Bryan profess how excited he was to propose to me? Do you recall seeing me cry about how I was so excited to say yes to Bryan and get my fairytale ending?” she asked. “The answer would be ‘no’ to both of those questions. See, you know more about the journey of my breakup than the journey to my proposal acceptance. I think it is fair to say that I was denied my on-camera happy ending.”

Lindsay also took issue with the way she was treated in the live portion of the show’s finale.

“Becca did not sit on stage for three hours and watch the finale for the first time in front of a live audience,” she wrote. “Becca did not have to deal with someone telling her she would live a mediocre life. Becca did not have to deal with being baited with real time questions about her emotions watching certain scenes. Nope, that was me.”

“Let’s just be honest, Becca did not have the finale that I had,” she continued. “There was no controversy and she was not put in a position to face any. She was protected and I was placed on display for three hours and labeled an angry black female. And there will always be that stigma attached to my finale because it has been said that when truth is blurred by misinformation, perception becomes reality and all is lost.”

The former Bachelorette concluded by wishing Kufrin happiness and addressing her small-screen future.

“As for my happy ending, it was not demonstrated within the confines of your television screens, but I am living it every day in real life,” she wrote. “So in regards to a future on-camera happy ending and whether or not I will get married on TV, I have no idea but they damn sure owe us one.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Rich Fury