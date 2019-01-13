Former ‘Bachelorette’ Star Desiree Hartsock Welcomes Second Child With Husband

Former Bachelorette star Desiree Hartsock and her husband, Chris Siegfried, welcomed their second child this weekend.

The couple confirmed the happy news with Us Weekly, sharing a photo of Harstock’s hand holding their baby boy‘s hand. They named the sweet infant, Zander Cruz Siegfried, and he was born weighing 8 lbs 2 oz.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Both mother and son are healthy and happy,” a representative for Hartsock, 32, told the magazine.

Before welcoming Zander, Hartsock told Us Weekly that there was less stress for the couple during her second pregnancy.

“Everything is just way more casual now, everything. So, like, you know, we’re not worried about this silly stuff or the little stuff or, like, we barely just got all of the baby room ready and it’s funny,” she explained. “We don’t have to stress about the little stuff.”

Hartsock also shared her excitement about welcoming a new baby on Jan. 6 when she posted a meme reading “Good vibes only” on Instagram.

“Just one more week! Till baby’s due date and I’m over here still trying to get [100] healthy from the storm of sicknesses that flooded my body the past couple weeks. I’m on the mend – thank God! [Raised hands emoji] just in time to welcome our sweet boy any day,” she wrote.

Hartsock and Siegfried, 32, announced they were expecting another child in July 2018. They are already parents to 2-year-old Asher, who starred in their pregnancy announcement photos. The couple shared adorable photos of Asher reading a book called I Am A Big Brother and crying.

“We are beyond excited to finally announce that we’re expecting baby number two,” Hartsock wrote. “And it’s safe to say after Asher realized he was going to be a BIG brother he wasn’t so happy! (Swipe for pic) [laughing out loud]. Actually he just didn’t want to take direction (what kind of toddler is he? [wink emoji]) and had a tantrum BUT we are glad to share our good news with you all and can’t wait to take you along for the ride!”

“I think we’re both very excited to be able to see Asher and the new baby, like, be brothers and have that bond,” Siegfried told Us Weekly in early January. “I’m excited.”

Hartsock is a bridal stylist from Colorado who joined the Bachelor family as a contestant in Sean Lowe’s season in 2013. She then appeared as the star of The Bachelorette Season 9 that same year, with Siegfried earning the final rose. The couple have been married since 2015 and are now based in Seattle.

Lowe is also one of the Bachelor franchise’s success stories. Lowe and Catherine Giudici welcomed their second child in May.

New episodes of The Bachelor air on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for WE tv