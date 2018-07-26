'The Bachelorette’ Alum Colton Underwood Says He Doesn’t Regret Revealing His Virginity

Colton Underwood is defending his decision to pursue Bachelorette Becca Kufrin despite his romantic past with her friend and fellow Bachelor contestant, Tia Booth.

In an interview with PEOPLE Thursday, the former pro football player said that despite the drama that went down on this season of The Bachelorette, in which Booth returned to tell Kufrin she still had feelings for him, he wasn't harboring any lingering love for Booth headed into the season.

"I was completely focused on and invested in Becca," the 26-year-old told the publication. "I didn't have any feelings for Tia. We had moved on. I wouldn't have gone on the show if I hadn't."

Underwood isn't sure if Booth's confession was the reason he was sent home after Hometown Dates, but he admitted he was "frustrated and confused" when he watched the scene unfold on TV.

"I don't think it's fully why I went home," he said. "But it did play into it. That was unfortunate because I thought we all got on the same page at the spa date and that I had the blessing to continue my relationship with Becca. I wasn't even thinking about Tia."

He clarified, "I'm not upset or mad at her. She was being true to how she felt. So I have nothing but respect."

Underwood's time in Bachelor Nation isn't quite up yet. After being eliminated by Kufrin, he took a trip to Mexico for Bachelor in Paradise, which premieres Tuesday, Aug. 7 following the finale of The Bachelorette the day prior. Sneak peeks of the show have hinted that while in Paradise, Underwood and Booth might have a romantic reunion.

"The one thing about Paradise is that a lot of unexpected emotions came up," Underwood teased. "It didn't go the way I thought it was going to go. I was caught off guard and shocked!"

However things turn out, Underwood said he has no regrets about anything he did on the show, including revealing that he was a virgin — something he had previously played close to the vest.

"I was so happy that I was able to talk about something I never wanted to share with anybody," said Underwood. "The show allowed me to be true to who I am and it allowed me to grow as a person. I couldn't be more appreciative of that."

He also wanted to clarify that his virginity hasn't kept him from enjoying romantic relationships.

"Being a virgin doesn't mean you can't have a good time," he said. "It doesn't mean you can't be passionate and romantic and sexual still in your relationship."

