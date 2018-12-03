‘Bachelorette’ Alum Blake Horstmann Reveals ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Is Sick of Virginity Talk

Colton Underwood is getting tired of The Bachelor‘s heavy promotional use of his virginity.

Bachelorette alum, as well as Underwood’s close friend, Blake Horstmann, told Entertainment Tonight that Underwood is “getting sick of” the focus on his virginity.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I don’t know if insensitive is the right word because he’s very open about it,” Horstmann said. “He has no problem talking about it, which I respect a lot. But I mean, even he’s getting sick of it… It’s all it is, it seems like.”

He added that while he doesn’t “pry” for details of the upcoming season, that Underwood is “happy.”

“He’s doing good. He’s happy. There’s some drama [on the upcoming season], from what I’ve heard. He’s been very hush hush, even with me, so I’m kind of mad at him about that,” Horstmann said, “But it’s going to be a fun season.”

He added that he has “no idea” if Underwood is still a virgin, as the show has heavily hinted at. “Honestly, I don’t know what happens at the end, but I heard it’s something that’s never happened before. So I can pitch that, but I don’t know what exactly happened,” he said.

In the first full preview of Underwood’s season, he said that being a virgin is only a “part” of who he is. “I am a virgin, but that’s just a small part of who I am,” he said. “I’m here to fall in love. Hopefully by the end of this, I’m down on one knee.”

Fans were divided when ABC revealed Underwood as the next Bachelor, over Horstmann and Jason Tartick, who also competed on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette. But Horstmann said he holds no hard feelings about not getting the gig.

“Absolutely. I do [think Underwood was the right choice]. I don’t think there was really a wrong choice, between him, me, Jason and Colton, so we’re all very supportive of him,” Horstmann previously told ET. “Honestly, if I’m single and everything, I would [be the Bachelor in the future]. I really believe in that process, I’ll defend it to the day I die, so yeah, I think I would, if the opportunity arises.”

Horstmann is still single, and says he knows exactly what he’s looking for in a woman. “I don’t really have a type, physically, but personality-wise, I like an independent, strong woman, someone who will clap back, put me in my place. I like that,” he said.

The Bachelor returns for a two-hour premiere on Monday, Jan. 7 at 8 pm. ET on ABC.