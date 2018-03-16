‘Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin Reveals What She’s Looking for in a New Man

Becca Kufrin’s first night in the Bachelorette mansion is on!

The 27-year-old publicist first met five of her future suitors on The Bachelor special After the Final Rose last week, being greeted with an original banjo song and a live horse among other things, but the show’s creator, Mike Fleiss revealed on Twitter that she’ll meet the rest of her guys at the mansion Thursday.

Kufrin has already been through the wringer as part of Bachelor Nation. After being proposed to by Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. during the season finale, only to be broken up with on national TV so that he would pursue a relationship with runner-up Lauren Burnham.

So it would be understandable that Kufrin would be looking for loyalty and honesty in a partner going forward, but she’s also looking for much more.

A source close to Kufrin told Entertainment Tonight said she’s really looking for a “great personality.” “We saw her ex, Ross [Jirgl], on the show — that’s more her physical type. She likes handsome, beefy guys but ultimately she just wants someone who’s real,” the source explained.

The source said that while Kufrin couldn’t be more ready to move on after her breakup with Luyendyk Jr., she’s going into her season of The Bachelorette with her “guard up.”

“She was humiliated over what Arie did. She put her heart out there and gave everything. He didn’t take it seriously,” the source said. “For Becca, the relationship was real. You don’t accept a proposal thinking you’re not going to actually get married.”

And while Kufrin was nervous to see her ex after After the Final Rose, a source said it was Luyendyk Jr. not reaching out to her after their brutal breakup that helped her finally start to heal.

“She’s moved on,” the source said. “Arie has overall been very cold to her, and that also confirmed for her that he was not the man for her.”

“She has a great support system in her mom, her sister and her friends — that helped. She also has a beautiful faith and really trusts in God’s plan for her,” the source added of Kufrin, whose Uncle Gary became a father figure to her after her dad died eight years ago. “But she’s so positive… After everything she went through with her dad, she’s strong, and even when she’s upset, she keeps a smile on. That’s how she moves forward.”

The source concluded that Kufrin is on the show truly to meet someone she can spend the rest of her life with, and that she’s doing this all for the right reasons.

“She’s not one of those people who went on the show for Instagram followers,” the source said. “She’s got a killer job, she’s a good person and she really wants to find somebody.”

The Bachelorette returns to ABC on May 28.

Photo credit: ABC