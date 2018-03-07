Reality

Bachelor Nation Overjoyed With Next ‘Bachelorette’ Pick

Is it time for The Bachelorette yet?After suffering a heartbreaking breakup with Arie Luyendyk Jr. […]

Is it time for The Bachelorette yet?

After suffering a heartbreaking breakup with Arie Luyendyk Jr. just weeks after they got engaged on The Bachelor, Arie may have gotten his happy ending with Lauren Burnham, but Becca is getting another chance in Bachelor Nation as the season 14 Bachelorette.

“Once I got past the initial heartbreak, at the end of the day the show is about finding love,” she told Chris Harrison. “I have so much love to give, so hard yes all around.”

When asked what she was looking for in a man, she answered, “Someone’s who’s loyal, can make me laugh…all the good things.”

Bachelor fans, whom have been hardcore Team Becca since her breakup, even sending her money for wine and putting up billboards demeaning Arie, are all here for the upcoming season, which will premiere on May 28.

