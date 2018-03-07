Bachelor Nation Overjoyed With Next ‘Bachelorette’ Pick

Is it time for The Bachelorette yet?

After suffering a heartbreaking breakup with Arie Luyendyk Jr. just weeks after they got engaged on The Bachelor, Arie may have gotten his happy ending with Lauren Burnham, but Becca is getting another chance in Bachelor Nation as the season 14 Bachelorette.

“Once I got past the initial heartbreak, at the end of the day the show is about finding love,” she told Chris Harrison. “I have so much love to give, so hard yes all around.”

When asked what she was looking for in a man, she answered, “Someone’s who’s loyal, can make me laugh…all the good things.”

Bachelor fans, whom have been hardcore Team Becca since her breakup, even sending her money for wine and putting up billboards demeaning Arie, are all here for the upcoming season, which will premiere on May 28.

I wanted Seinne to be the #NextBachelorette BUT given recent developments LETS GO BECCA! 💃🏾🥂#thebachelor — Maya T. (@mjtorain) March 7, 2018

The only time I have cried in this whole #thebachelor season, Becca getting named Bachelorette!!! — Kristin Myatt (@kristinmyatt) March 7, 2018

YESSS BECCAAAAA IS THE BACHELORETTE!!!!!! WOOHOOOOO #TheBachelor — Dani (@_danielaandrea6) March 7, 2018

All great things come from Minnesota #TheBachelorette #teamBecca — Lesley Carrigg (@lecarrigg) March 7, 2018

#TheBachelor #TheBachelorette #TheBachelorFinale #BacheloretteBecca……After a horrible season, terrible bachelor, its going to be so fun that we get a great Bachelorette….God be good with Becca and bring her that special guy. — Renee Campeau (@LittleLadyLov) March 7, 2018

I hope Becca’s recovered enough from her emotional heartbreak to do #TheBachelorette right… — Philiana (@insidethetube) March 7, 2018

So happy for Becca she deserves to be the bachelorette after being humiliated on national tv by Arie… she totally deserves to find her happy ending 🌹#TheBachelorette #AfterTheFinalRose — Steph🤘🏻 (@Stephieee_v) March 7, 2018

Photo credit: ABC