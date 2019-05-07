‘Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin Admits She and Fiance Garrett Yrigoyen ‘Broke the Bed’ During Fantasy Suites

Bachelorette Becca Kufrin is giving us a NSFW look behind-the-scenes of her connection with fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen!

During Monday’s Bachelorette Reunion Special, the 2018 star of the ABC dating show revealed what went down during the infamous overnight Fantasy Suite date with the man she chose to marry at the end of it all.

Although she didn’t spill on what went down with Blake Horstmann behind closed doors, she confessed, “The night that Garrett and I were together…we may have broken the bed.”

“Sorry mom,” she closed with a shrug.

Needless to say, the TMI confession elicited quite the response online:

I am 100% sure that I did not need to know that Garrett & Becca broke the bed #TheBachelor #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/BdPiDkLZE3 — Erin (@Rin11) May 7, 2019

Not a Becca/Garrett fan but her announcing on TV that they broke their bed during fantasy suites is a mood #TheBacheloretteReunion — jeanette (@jcatcoolcat) May 7, 2019

My face when Becca told us she and Garrett broke the Fantasy Suites bed: #TheBacheloretteReunion pic.twitter.com/6Ev1olI3Mg — Andrea Turner (@MissA_Bomb) May 7, 2019

Kufrin and Yrigoyen recently moved in together in San Diego ahead of their nuptials, for which they’ve yet to set a date.

“It’s been a change! Because I’ve never lived anywhere other than Minnesota and I’ve never lived with a partner before,” Kufrin told PEOPLE Monday. “I was very independent and used to living on my own, so it’s been different to adapt to someone else’s lifestyle.”

She added, “Garrett and I are just completely different in everything. I’m very organized and so when I come home, I like to put everything in a proper place and put it away, so you don’t see it.”

“He’s more of a type of person to come home and throw his keys, his wallet and his receipts everywhere,” she said of Yrigoyen, “and I feel like I’m always picking up after him!”

