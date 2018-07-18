‘Bachelorette’ Alums Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried Expecting Second Baby

Bachelor Nation is growing, with The Bachelorette alums Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried announcing Wednesday that they are expecting their second child together.

“We are beyond excited to finally announce that we’re expecting baby number two!! And it’s safe to say after Asher realized he was going to be a BIG brother he wasn’t so happy! Lol,” Hartsock captioned a photo on Instagram showing herself, Siegfried, and their 20-month-old son Asher Wrigley reading the book I Am a Big Brother! “Actually he just didn’t want to take direction (what kind of toddler is he? 😉) and had a tantrum BUT we are glad to share our good news with you all and can’t wait to take you along for the ride!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

You can see the photos on Hartsock’s Instagram and on Us Weekly.

Hartsock and Siegried, who met during season 9 of The Bachelorette, tied the knot in 2015 and welcomed son Asher in October 19, 2017. Speaking to Us Weekly, they revealed how they are preparing the 20-month-old to take on the new role of big brother when the little bundle of joy arrives in January.

“We’ll say, ‘Where’s the baby?’” Hartsock said. “And he’ll point to my stomach, but I still don’t think he understands, but he’s doing it.”

While the two do not yet know the sex of baby number two, they have promised to reveal the news as soon as they find out. Currently, however, they are focusing on satiating Hartsock’s cravings of “Italian sandwiches and vinegar” as they look ahead to the future, which may or may not bring a third child.

“I think that’s a bridge we have to cross after this one. We might be OK at two, but you need an army with more kids!” Hartsock said.

The couple is just the latest in a Bachelor Nation baby boom to announce that they are expecting. Bachelor Pad and The Bachelorette contestants Michael Staglianao and wife Emily having welcomed their second child in June, with former Bachelor contestant Bob Guiney and wife Jessica Canyon announcing that same month that they have a little boy on the way.

On July 3, The Bachelor alums Peyton Lambton and Chris Lambton also announced that they are expecting their second child together, due in December. The announcement came after Lambton had opened up about her struggle to conceive their daughter, Lyla James, following a miscarriage.