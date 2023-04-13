'Bachelorette' Alum Will Urena Says He's Lucky to Be Alive After He Was Attacked in Colombia

The Bachelorette's Will Urena says he's lucky to be alive after being "drugged, beat, and robbed" during a trip to Medellín, Colombia. Urena, who competed on Michelle Young's season of the ABC dating show in 2021, detailed his near-death experience on his Instagram Story Tuesday, saying that he was "just beyond grateful to still be here."

Urena recounted his story to TMZ the next day, choking up while recounting the details of his horrifying story. The reality personality said he was at a bar in Medellín over the weekend when he met two women whom he said proceeded to drug him and lead him out to the street, where he temporarily blacked out. Urena said while going in and out of consciousness, he remembers being beaten, stabbed and spit on by a group of men, sharing photos of his injuries with the outlet.

Urena says he was stripped down to his underwear and robbed of all his belongings and jewelry before being found covered in blood several hours later by a taxi driver who took him to the hospital. Urena's friend who lives in Medellín and was the reason the Bachelor Nation was in town visiting, reportedly filed a missing persons report after losing him at the bar, with police being able to identify him once he was hospitalized.

Urena had to stay in Colombia for another day following his attack while he was shaking off the effects of being drugged but was able to fly home Tuesday thankfully, as his passport was still in his room while he was being attacked. In his Instagram Story Tuesday, Urena wrote, "These past few days have been something I could of never imagined. Thank you for all those reaching out with kind words. I really appreciate y'all beyond words."

The academic interventionist apologized for being unable to message back everyone who had sent him well-wishes, explaining that he is slowly "working to get [his] life back to normal." He concluded his message, "I am just beyond grateful to still be here. God is good!" Urena is best known for his appearance on The Bachelorette Season 18 but was eliminated by fellow teacher Young during week four of her season.