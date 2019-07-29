‘Bachelorette’ Ali Fedotowsky Claims No One Goes on ‘The Bachelor’ for Love

Former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky is getting real about the what she sees as the actual reasons behind people deciding to try out for The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Ahead of Hannah Brown’s season finale Monday and Tuesday, Fedotowsky told Us Weekly that the “right reasons” so frequently referred to on the Bachelor Nation shows aren’t all romance related.

“I went on the show for a good time. I didn’t go on for love. Nobody goes on the show for love and then they’re just surprised when they actually do fall in love,” she told the outlet. “They go on there like, ‘This could be fun.’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

With all the opportunities contestants find on Instagram after appearing on the show, Fedotowsky said the nature of the show has changed altogether since her time in the starring role.

“In this day and age, you think people don’t think about all the Instagram followers they’re gonna get?” she added. “It’s changed. The show has changed.”

That doesn’t mean the reality personality is condemning the hustle.

“If I went on the show right now, I [would] 100 percent be thinking Instagram followers. … I think to not think that way is kinda dumb,” she clarified. “Like … That’s gotta be in the back of your mind. … I’m an entrepreneur, I have an entrepreneurial type way of thinking.”

Fedotowsky also offered some advice to Brown on a Good Morning America segment Monday, telling her, “As someone whose relationship from the show did not work out, I will tell you that I wished that I trusted that gut and intuition a lot earlier after the show was over.”

“So I hope that you are able to work hard on your relationship and fight for it if it’s what you want,” she continued, “but then to also have the strength and courage to walk away when you know it’s not.”

Also offering up advice was former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, who said, “We are here for you no matter what. As long as you’re staying true to yourself … and maybe stay off social media just for a hot minute.”

Becca Kufrin weighed in as well, telling Brown, “So Hannah, just keep being you, keep being your amazing soul and sharing it with all of us. Because we love it.”

The Bachelorette‘s two-night season finale kicks off Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images