WATCH: Ashley Iaconetti Sobs in First ‘Bachelor Winter Games’ Trailer

Ashley Iaconetti may be getting the cold shoulder during the upcoming Bachelor Winter Games.
Will there be any love at ❄️ frost ❄️ sight this winter? #TheBachelorWinterGames pic.twitter.com/sAxbJcQo5x— The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 8, 2018
The first trailer for the much-anticipated four-episode spinoff show, which premieres on February 13 at 8 p.m. ET, dropped Monday, promising a steamy season of love, heartbreak and competition.
Iaconetti, who got the reputation as a crier during season 19 of The Bachelor, might be going home alone from Vermont, however.
“I don’t understand why I’m always friendzoned,” she says, weeping, in a confessional. “I’m just so confused.”
The show currently features 12 former contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, including Ben Higgins, Dean Unglert and Iaconetti, as well as a number of international Bachelor Nation alum.
Here’s the current cast of the upcoming show, although the network teased on its Instagram story that more cast members could be added in the future.
USA Men
Ben Higgins, 29, The Bachelor season 20
Dean Unglert, 26, The Bachelorette season 13
Eric Bigger, 29, The Bachelorette season 13
Jamey Kocan, 33, The Bachelorette season 13
Josiah Graham, 29, The Bachelorette season 13
Luke Pell, 33, The Bachelorette season 12
Michael Garofola, 37, The Bachelorette season 9
USA Women
Ashley Iaconetti, 29, The Bachelor season 19
Clare Crawley, 36, The Bachelor season 18
Lesley Murphy, 30, The Bachelor season 17
International Men
Benoit, 31, The Bachelorette Canada season 1
Christian, 34, The Bachelorette Switzerland and Germany season 1
Courtney, 31, The Bachelorette Australia season 2
Jordan, 34, The Bachelor New Zealand season 2
Kevin, 33, The Bachelorette Canada season 1
International Women
Ally, 24, The Bachelor New Zealand season 3
Jenny, 34, The Bachelor Finland season 1
Laura, 29, The Bachelor U.K. season 1
Lily, 21, The Bachelor New Zealand season 3
Nastassia, 26, The Bachelor Sweden season 3
Rebecca, 26, The Bachelor Sweden season 3
Tiffany, 31, The Bachelor Australia season 4
Yuki, 21, The Bachelor Japan season 1
Zoe, 25, The Bachelor China season 1
The Bachelor Winter Games premieres February 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Photo credit: ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua