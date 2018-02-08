WATCH: Ashley Iaconetti Sobs in First ‘Bachelor Winter Games’ Trailer

Ashley Iaconetti may be getting the cold shoulder during the upcoming Bachelor Winter Games.

Will there be any love at ❄️ frost ❄️ sight this winter? #TheBachelorWinterGames pic.twitter.com/sAxbJcQo5x — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 8, 2018

The first trailer for the much-anticipated four-episode spinoff show, which premieres on February 13 at 8 p.m. ET, dropped Monday, promising a steamy season of love, heartbreak and competition.

Iaconetti, who got the reputation as a crier during season 19 of The Bachelor, might be going home alone from Vermont, however.

“I don’t understand why I’m always friendzoned,” she says, weeping, in a confessional. “I’m just so confused.”

The show currently features 12 former contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, including Ben Higgins, Dean Unglert and Iaconetti, as well as a number of international Bachelor Nation alum.

Here’s the current cast of the upcoming show, although the network teased on its Instagram story that more cast members could be added in the future.

USA Men

Ben Higgins, 29, The Bachelor season 20

Dean Unglert, 26, The Bachelorette season 13

Eric Bigger, 29, The Bachelorette season 13

Jamey Kocan, 33, The Bachelorette season 13

Josiah Graham, 29, The Bachelorette season 13

Luke Pell, 33, The Bachelorette season 12

Michael Garofola, 37, The Bachelorette season 9

USA Women

Ashley Iaconetti, 29, The Bachelor season 19

Clare Crawley, 36, The Bachelor season 18

Lesley Murphy, 30, The Bachelor season 17

International Men

Benoit, 31, The Bachelorette Canada season 1

Christian, 34, The Bachelorette Switzerland and Germany season 1

Courtney, 31, The Bachelorette Australia season 2

Jordan, 34, The Bachelor New Zealand season 2

Kevin, 33, The Bachelorette Canada season 1

International Women

Ally, 24, The Bachelor New Zealand season 3

Jenny, 34, The Bachelor Finland season 1

Laura, 29, The Bachelor U.K. season 1

Lily, 21, The Bachelor New Zealand season 3

Nastassia, 26, The Bachelor Sweden season 3

Rebecca, 26, The Bachelor Sweden season 3

Tiffany, 31, The Bachelor Australia season 4

Yuki, 21, The Bachelor Japan season 1

Zoe, 25, The Bachelor China season 1

The Bachelor Winter Games premieres February 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua