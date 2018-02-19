‘Bachelor Winter Games’ Teases Major Engagement

Looks like someone will find lifetime love on Bachelor Winter Games.

The Bachelor spinoff teased a big proposal on Twitter Friday, tweeting a photo of a couple holding hands while one is sporting a huge diamond engagement ring, courtesy of Neil Lane. The photo appears to be taken on the set of the Winter Games reunion special, which just recently filmed.

“Breaking News: There will be ICE on #TheBachelorWinterGames!! Who will be engaged? Watch it all play out next week!” the tweet read.

Breaking News: There will be ICE on #TheBachelorWinterGames!! Who will be engaged? Watch it all play out next week! 💍🎊❄️ pic.twitter.com/MNXfNB7jY3 — The Bachelor Winter Games (@BachWinterGames) February 17, 2018

While the show is keeping the identity of the happy couple secret, fans were quick to guess that the woman in the photo was Clare Crawley, and that her husband-to-be is Benoit Beausejour-Savard, who left the house in tears after Crawley said she couldn’t commit to a future with him in Thursday’s episode.

Chris Harrison told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month that he and producers weren’t expecting proposals this time around, as the show was filmed over a shorter time span than The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise.

“We thought [Winter Games] had the potential [for successful relationships like Paradise], but the difference is the time frame. Our hope was that we would at least have a relationship,” Harrison conceded. “We dialed our expectations back just a little bit… but I think we exceeded our expectations.”

“You’ll see more than one couple come out of this,” he added, confirming that Dean Unglert and Lesley Murphy are currently dating. “I wanted to see if we could cross borders… we did that.”

Unglert is currently on the path to redemption after his Bachelor in Paradise love triangle turned many fans against him this summer.

“I had two incredible women I was unable to choose between,” he said on the show’s premiere. “I was kind of a jerk.”

But since his experience in Paradise, Unglert said he’s been working on himself.

“I have done a lot of self reflection and I know at the core I’m a good guy with a big heart and made some questionable decisions.”

It appears that has worked, since the reality personality said he’s “incredibly happy” with Murphy, he told Us Weekly.

“I had a bad experience on Bachelor in Paradise, but I learned a lot over that experience, so it was nice to be able to go on with a new perspective and really be able to focus on how to improve,” Unglert explained. “And not be as much of a s—head as I was the first time around.”

Bachelor Winter Games returns Tuesday, Feb. 20, and its finale will air on Thursday, Feb. 22.