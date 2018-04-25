‘Bachelor’ Alum Vanessa Grimaldi Dating Again After Ending Engagement to Nick Viall

Vanessa Grimaldi is getting back out there after calling off her engagement to former Bachelor Nick Viall eight months ago.

A source told Entertainment Tonight Tuesday that the former Bachelor Nation star has a new man in her life.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“They’ve been exclusively dating for a few months,” the source said, adding that they were set up by one of Grimaldi’s close friends, who also acts as her publicist. “[They met] when Vanessa was home in Montreal visiting a few months ago. She’s so incredibly happy.”

“Their personalities are very similar,” the source continued. “They’re both outgoing, fun, and goofy. He really makes her a better version of herself.”

The source didn’t reveal the name of Grimaldi’s new man, but said he is originally from Montreal and serves in the army.

“They’re the perfect match for each other because they have very similar values,” the source said. “They both come from close-knit families and they’re both very philanthropic. They’ve met each other’s families and enjoy spending time with them often.”

Grimaldi first announced that she was dating again on Bachelor in Paradise alum Dean Unglert’s podcast, Help! I Suck at Dating.

“I always wanted to find someone … who’s gonna be a great father, someone who’s gonna be a great husband, someone who’s family-oriented,” she shared. “I wanted all those things, but the people that I was dating either had some of it but they didn’t have all of it.”

“I don’t care if you have a million followers,” she continued. “I don’t care. I’d rather you not have Instagram. I’d rather you not know I was ever on the show.”

During the podcast, Grimaldi also confirmed her new man is not involved in Bachelor Nation in any way.

“I don’t know where this is going to lead, but I do know I appreciate all his qualities,” she gushed. “I feel like I’m a much better person when I’m with him. I’m just very lighthearted, and I’m focused on the right things and I’m not distracted by the fake world that we could be a part of.”

Grimaldi and Viall may have ended their engagement in August, but have remained on good terms.

Grimaldi opened up about the split to Entertainment Tonight in December.

“The breakup wasn’t easy, but it was important for me still to have a good relationship with him after we broke up,” she explained. “That was an important thing for the both of us and we both very much support each other.”

“[We talk] every once in a while,” she added. “I have a lot of respect for Nick.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / Vanessa Grimaldi