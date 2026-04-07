‘Bachelor’ Star Separates From Husband After ‘Incredibly Challenging’ 8 Months

The Bachelor Australia star Tara Pavlovic has separated from her husband, Nick Shepherdson, after an “incredibly challenging” eight months.

The Bachelor Australia Season 5 alum, 36, took to Instagram on Monday to announce that she and Shepherdson had separated just five years after tying the knot.

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“I know there’s been a lot of speculation about what’s been going on in my life lately, so I wanted to share this in my own words. Nick and I have separated,” Pavlovic began her announcement, noting that it hadn’t been a “quick or easy decision” to separate.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – JUNE 08: Tara Pavlovic attends the Paradise Party at Flamingo Lounge on June 8, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Hanna Lassen/WireImage)

“It’s something we’ve been trying to work through for a long time, and for a while, I honestly didn’t even know what the outcome would be,” she continued. “But after a lot of thought, I’ve come to the decision that this is what’s best moving forward.”

“The last eight months have been incredibly challenging, and I know many of you have probably felt that through my content as I have been an absolute mess,” the reality TV personality went on, adding, “There’s been a lot happening behind the scenes, and a lot I’ve been processing privately.”

Pavlovic assured that the two children she and her ex share “will always be our priority,” saying that “everything I’ve done has been with them at the centre of it.”

“As hard as this is, I truly believe this is the best thing for them, because they deserve a happy, present mum and I finally feel like I’m getting back to that place,” she explained, revealing that she was starting to feel less stressed since separating. “I don’t think I fully realised how much it was affecting me until I started to feel calm again. Sometimes your body knows long before your mind is ready to accept it.”

The mother of two noted that she wouldn’t be sharing any details of what led to her separation, explaining in the caption of her post, “I know there’s curiosity, but with children involved, some things will remain private.”

While it’s “hard” to navigate life as a public persona while keeping those details private, “anyone with a reasonable thinking brain will understand why I won’t share the intimate details of this,” Pavlovic wrote, adding, “My priorities here are the kids and making sure the co-parenting relationship is healthy for them.”

“I’m finally feeling back in alignment with myself, and for the first time in a long time, I feel excited for what’s ahead. Do I believe in love anymore? Absolutely not,” she added with a laughing emoji. “But I hope one day I will again. Onwards and upwards! It’s time to dance in the rain.”