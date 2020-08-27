'Bachelor' Star Lauren Burnham-Luyendyk Hosts Virtual Fashion Show for New Clothing Line Shades of Rose (Exclusive)

✖

From Bachelor star to fashion designer. Lauren Burnham-Luyendyk has been busier than we all may have thought in quarantine following the launch of her new line Shades of Rose. Now, to debut her gorgeous pieces, she's making do with what she has by using the internet as a huge resource. Thursday at 8 p.m. PT on the Shades of Rose Instagram page, Luyendyk will host a virtual fashion show for her fans as she continues to make her dream her reality.

"I'm so excited. Like, this has just been such a long time coming and it's finally here. So I've just been really emotional over the last couple of weeks, just trying to soak it in as much as possible and not let myself stress too much, but it's just a really exciting time," the 28-year-old gushed. Her passion for fashion started early on during her high school days when she made her first swimsuit with a swimwear designer while living in Seattle.

"I just thought it was the coolest process and I loved watching something I sketched on paper come to life and that was where my passion really began," Luyendyk said. While this fire inside has been an active flame for years now, it wasn't until the last two years that she really put her ideas into motion. Not only is this her first fashion show to produce, but it also comes at a time when she has to tip-toe around the challenge of a pandemic — but she's taking it one step at a time.

"I've never done something like this before, so I'm kind of learning as I go, but we've got, like, a stage set up in my backyard. We're gonna have stage lighting, a DJ, we've got 18 models. We have 26 different looks," the mom of one detailed. "We're going all out. I'm really excited."

While it may be easy for fans to assume she has it all now with the platform she and husband Arie Luyendyk Jr. gained from the popular ABC reality series, the designer admits she still had her doubts about following through with a new fashion label. "Oh yeah, all the time," she responded after being asked if she was hesitant and had doubts about creating the new designs for the public. "I think that's why it took me so long to turn it into a reality is because I was doubting that I could do it up until now. So I just decided to power through and I was like, 'Why not?' Like, I can do anything. And anyone might if they put their mind to it."

Luyendyk's fashion show will air live Thursday night on Shades of Rose's Instagram page at 8 p.m. PT. For more on Luyendyke and your other favorite Bachelor and Bachelorette stars, keep it locked into PopCulture.com.