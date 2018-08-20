‘Bachelor’ Alum Sean Lowe Dishes on Life With 2 Kids After Birth of Son Isaiah

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudice Lowe have come a long way since the Final Rose Ceremony.

The former Bachelor and his wife of more than four years may have fallen in love on reality TV, but they’re deep in the reality of parenthood now with their two sons, Samuel, 2, and Isaiah, 2 months.

The Bachelor alum opened up exclusively to PopCulture.com about life at home following last week’s Bachelorette finale, and revealed that the new family of four was doing “fantastic” adjusting to their lives with another baby.

“People prepared me that it was going to be really, really hard, and not to say it’s not without it’s challenges, but I don’t think it’s as hard as maybe I anticipated,” he admitted, adding that he and Catherine have been working as a team to keep things moving along smoothly. “Catherine’s done a wonderful job of doing all the things that new moms need to do as it relates to feeding the baby, and she spends a lot of time with the baby, so I’ve tried to spend as much time with Samuel, our 2 year old, as I can to kind of make it easier for Catherine.”

He’s been relishing the extra time with his oldest, he said.

“It’s been a fun time. We’ve had a lot of good father-son bonding over the past couple of months. I think we’re working really well together as a team,” Lowe added.

Samuel couldn’t be happier to take on his role as big brother either.

“He loves [being an older brother],” Lowe gushed. “We were really apprehensive about how he would handle it, but I mean, he’s been awesome from day one. He loves, loves, loves to kiss his brother. So, any chance that he gets, he tries to give Isaiah a kiss, and of course we just think that’s the cutest thing in the world, but he’s been great.”

With two kids in the family, it’s not just the love that’s doubled, but the clutter. So when Sean got to partner with Lowe’s and CRAFTSMAN to give his crowded garage a major makeover, he leapt at the chance.

“It quickly became cluttered with all kinds of junk. Most of which was the kids junk,” Lowe told PopCulture. “I was in desperate need of a garage makeover because I didn’t have a good way to organize everything. That was my main problem. So luckily, I got to team up with Lowe’s and Craftsman Tools and they hooked me up with great shelving, so that I could organize all the stuff. We have these really cool, Craftsman heavy duty tool cabinets. You know the big read and black ones that maybe you see on TV.”

After only half a day of work, Lowe says his former man cave is now fully functional as a family garage.

“My garage looks like one of those really nice mechanics garages that you might see on TV now,” he said.

Photo Credit: Lowe’s + CRAFTSMAN / Sam Hodd, Instagram/Sean Lowe