‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber Teases He ‘Never Could Have Expected’ End of His Season Ahead of Premiere

Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor may be just about to take flight, but the pilot assures fans could have no idea the final destination of his love story. Ahead of Monday’s three-hour season premiere of Weber’s season, the Bachelorette alum who first sought out Hannah Brown’s heart in 2019 opened up to Good Morning America about his unexpected ending.

“I never could have expected it to go that way, but I can say I’m happy,” he teased of the upcoming final rose ceremony.

There will be a familiar face stepping out of the limo for Weber Monday as Brown makes her return to the mansion for a surprise visit with her ex.

“That was crazy — it was completely unexpected,” Weber said of seeing Brown get out of the car. “She was the last limo and I’m standing there and that door opens and I see a beautiful girl step out. I didn’t even realize it was her at first and then as she kinda got closer and I was like, ‘No way!’”

“It was madness,” he continued. “It’s Hannah though, she’s an awesome girl and there’s never a boring or dull moment with her.”

Brown’s return to Bachelor Mansion wasn’t totally appreciated by the other women, however.

“I think the women for sure were surprised, maybe just a little angry in the moment,” he confessed, admitting he would “feel the same way” if things were reversed and the woman he was pursuing had an ex return on the first night.

Following Brown’s successful season of Dancing With the Stars and Weber’s season of The Bachelor, the leading man said he feels like the two are both “in a very good spot.”

“All that what you guys are going to see is very real between us, those are real emotions and I’m excited for people to see what happens, but I’m not gonna spoil it,” Weber said. “I had an amazing group of women, very understanding, and you guys will see what happens.”

He didn’t give away much about his relationship status at the moment, but teased, “I will say that I am happy. I’m very happy with where I’m at. I did not expect it to go the way it did. I never could have expected it to go that way, but I can say I’m happy.”

Weber’s season of The Bachelor kicks off with a 3-hour premiere Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Noel Vasquez, Getty