‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber Defends Hannah Ann After Becca Kufrin and Rachel Lindsay Compare Her to Luke P.

Bachelor Peter Weber is standing up for front runner Hannah Ann Sluss after former Bachelorettes Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin compared her to controversial Bachelor alum Luke Parker on the latest episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. While Peter was clearly taken with Hannah Ann during Monday’s premiere episode, awarding her the first impression rose, the two women weren’t exactly taken with her.

“I’m going say something. Don’t get mad at me,” Rachel said. “We’ve only seen one episode. But you know who Hannah Ann reminds me of in the way you talk about her? Everybody say it with me now: One. Two, Three! Luke P!”

“No, not even close. Not even close. Don’t even go there,”Peter responded, despite Becca agreeing she felt the same way. “She was intentional, but that’s different.”

While Becca was able to concede that “maybe” Hannah Ann was “intentional, not manipulative” in her continued interruption of Peter’s time with the other women, Rachel doubled down.

“Listen. You know him outside of all of that. You know him past the first episode. I’m only talking about first episode,” she explained. “We didn’t know he was like that. First episode it was like, wow, he’s really into this girl. He knows exactly what he wants. He’s very intentional in exactly what he wants to do. And she feels it as well. I’m just saying. We’ve only seen one episode.”

But Peter maintained that Hannah Ann was nothing like Luke, who was sent home during Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette after sex shaming her.

“Hannah Ann was someone that … That girl knew exactly what she wanted coming into this and never let me question that,” Peter explained. “And I literally mean that from the beginning. She was the first person to steal me away for the first conversation. She was the first kind of normal kiss. Not from like the first entrances. We clicked immediately.”

Photo credit: ABC/John Fleenor