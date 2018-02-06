[Spoiler] Sent Packing From Paris in Dramatic ‘Bachelor’ Elimination

Paris turned out not to be the “City of Love” for The Bachelor contestants Chelsea, Jenna and season villain Krystal.

The 29-year-old single mom, 28-year-old social media manager, and 29-year-old fitness coach were sent packing by Bachelor hunk Arie Luyendyk Jr. during Monday’s dramatic episode of the ABC dating show in which the women explored the streets of Paris, France.

Fans thought that fitness coach Krystal, whose arrogant and rude behavior turned her into an almost universally-hated force of “glitter,” would be sent home last week after she threw a tantrum during the bowling group date in which she called the race car driver a “liar.” But the raspy-voiced blonde was given the final rose of the night last week, confounding everyone who watched her for the entire last season.

This week, however, things appeared to right themselves when she was sent home after being chosen for the two-on-one date, a hedge maze competition, alongside taxidermy enthusiast Kendall.

“Can we talk about how much Kendall is s—ing her pants?” Krystal told the camera. “She was shaking. She was so nervous. How boring are the other relationships compared to mine. I mean for real. I’m wife material. For life material.”

After Krystal emerged from the hedge maze victorious, however, things went downhill for her, when she began to talk negatively about Kendall and her readiness for marriage.

Kendall, however, confronted her competitor with kindness, telling Krystal she “empathizes” with her after her hard life, but reminding her that being hurtful doesn’t always mean winning.

But after dinner, Arie decided to give the rose to Kendall, sending Krystal home to fan relief, and her own consternation. (“I’m floored. FLOORED!”)

For the first one-on-one date, Arie chose Lauren B. for a romantic walk through the Luxembourg Gardens, where the two sat for a romantic portrait. On the second, Arie takes Jacqueline on a shopping trip that ends with dinner and a rose for the 26-year-old research coordinator who has largely been in the background this season.

The group date meant a playful trip to the Moulin Rouge with Bekah M., Seinne, Tia, Jenna, Chelsea, Jacqueline, and Becca K., where they all performed their own sexy showgirl routine to try and win Arie’s heart. Bekah M. took home the rose on this group date, and Arie declared he was “definitely falling for” her by the end of their dance on the iconic French stage.

But in the end, he decided it was best to send Chelsea and Jenna home.

“I actually felt a connection with Arie, which is the saddest part,” Chelsea said. “I didn’t see this coming.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC