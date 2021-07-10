'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Slams Show After Allegedly Altering Her Cast Photo

✖

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 has not even aired yet, but a member of the show's cast is already upset with how ABC is portraying her. Former The Bachelor contestant Victoria Paul called out the network for photoshopping her official cast portrait. Paul, 28, made her Bachelor franchise debut in 2020, when she competed for Peter Weber's heart, making it to Week 6.

"What filer is this, [Bachelor in Paradise]???" she asked on Instagram Thursday. She shared the edited photo ABC released on Thursday, comparing it to selfies she took herself the day the cast photo was taken. "Wait I'm dying," Tammy Ly, who also stars in Bachelor in Paradise wrote in response. "We love some honest transparency," Serena Chew, another co-star, wrote.

Paul is a Nashville-based nurse. Since gaining attention on The Bachelor, Paul has used her Instagram page as a platform to promote positive body images. In fact, in the post she published before calling out ABC, she wrote about embracing her faults and how she hoped to inspire others to do the same.

"If you’re reading this, I hope you know that your value doesn’t decrease when society says you don’t measure up," Paul wrote. "I hope as you scroll through your timeline that you’ll find beauty in others without questioning your own. our scars, mistakes, childhood stories, and pieces that make us imperfect were never meant to hold us in a place of hurt — but to help us find healing in one another. because the truth is, we’re all a little broken." In the end, she told her fans, "I love you. all of your brokenness and beautiful is welcome, here."

In an Instagram Story video last month, Paul explained how she wants to be more than just another Instagram influencer promoting beauty products. "I really get caught up in selling these beauty products and promoting these brands, but what am I doing other than being an influencer to really make an impact? I know my calling is to do that," she said, reports E! News. "I'm really working through that today."

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 will feature 19 former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants still searching for love on the beach. David Spade, Lil Jon, Tituss Burgess, Lance Bass, and other guest stars will host this season, replacing Chris Harrison. Wells Adams will also return as the bartender and will take a larger role in the season. The season premiere airs on Aug. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.