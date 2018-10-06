‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Jenna Cooper Claims Former Fiance Jordan Kimball Fabricated Cheating Texts

Bachelor in Paradise disgraced star Jenna Cooper is turning the tables on her ex-fiance Jordan Kimball following the release of texts that showed she was cheating on him the whole time they were together.

After the scandal surfaced one day after the couple’s proposal aired on the Bachelor in Paradise season finale, Cooper promised her followers a “huge twist” in the scandal would be revealed soon, but we never thought this would be it.

Kimball took to Instagram Friday to claim that Cooper and her legal team are accusing him of fabricating the texts released by Reality Steve — which showed screenshots of messages between Jenna and another man.

Cooper spoke publicly about never sending the texts, Entertainment Tonight reports, and immediately hired a legal team to prove the texts were fabricated.

The reality star later claimed that “forensic analysis of my electronic devices and iCloud account prove that the fraudulent text messages posted by ‘Reality’ Steve were not mine.”

Now, it seems that her legal team is pointing the finger at Kimball himself.

In the Instagram post, Kimball posted a series of screenshots of an email allegedly sent by Jenna’s lawyer, who claims Jordan was the one who fabricated the texts.

“You are clearly avoiding the situation because you know the truth already,” the email reads, “specifically, you have until 12:00 pm (eastern) on October 6, 2018 to publicly state that you have satisfactory evidence and you know that Jenna did not send those fabricated texts and you apologize for being quick to judge.”

The email continues with a warning that if Jordan doesn’t comply, private text messages between Jordan and Jenna will be released to the public, and a lawsuit will be filed against Stephen “Reality Steve” Carbone. Kimball did not add a caption to the shocking post.

Just days after the scandal broke, Kimball told PEOPLE he doesn’t believe the texts are fake.

“If this whole thing sticks, and it’s true, I will be hurt much more than the depths of romance,” he said. “I will be hurt as a person and as a friend. There are so many layers to a relationship and right now I feel all of them peeling back.”

The couple hit it off during the latest season of Bachelor in Paradise. Despite some bumps in the road in their summer relationship, Kimball and Cooper were one of two couples to leave Mexico engaged.

The magic did not last forever as the texts featuring Cooper telling another man that she never loved Kimball — and was only on the show to promote her brand — surfaced one day after the Bachelor in Paradise season finale.

Photo credit: ABC/Paul Hebert