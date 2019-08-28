‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Stars Call Colton Underwood a Bad Kisser, But Cassie Randolph Responds

Bachelor in Paradise shamed former Bachelor Colton Underwood on his kissing skills, and Cassie Randolph had something to say about it. Monday’s episode of the ABC dating competition series saw many of the alumnae from Colton’s season of The Bachelor take him to task during a conversation about their “work kiss ever” with some of the men in Mexico. The conversation brought a hilarious response from Randolph, who ended up with Underwood at the end of his season.

After being questioned by co-star Derek Peth about their work kissing experience, Caitlin Clemmens and Sydney Lotuaco both agreed it to be the 27-year-old suitor.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I would have said the same thing,” Caitlin, 24, added after Sydney, 27, admitted Colton’s skills weren’t the best, as first reported by Us Weekly.

Tayshia Adams then joined the conversation and chimed in on her experiences kissing Colton as she also vied for his heart in the 23rd season of the Bachelor.

“Yeah, not gonna lie,” the phlebotomist said when asked if she had a similar opinion as Caitlin and Sydney. “But he got better by the end of the season… I think I’m a good teacher.”

Not everyone shared that opinion, however as Bachelor alum Demi Burnett said the opposite of her former love and still good friend. “

“I thought coco was a good kisser,” she tweeted in response to a Twitter user who posted about the conversation on the show.

Added Randolph: “Same. Still do and I guess that’s all that matters.”

Randolph also took to Twitter to tweet a GIF of herself kissing her man, with a caption that made it clear she loves getting kisses from her boyfriend.

kiss me dammit you good kisser you pic.twitter.com/MAq74XxH33 — Cassie Randolph (@CassieRandolph) August 27, 2019

Underwood and Randolph opted not to get engaged in the Season 23 finale, but their relationship is still going strong. Back in May, the reality star spoke about how he and Randolph are spending time together outside of the show.

“Very early on coming off of the show… I always felt like I had to defend our relationship, because it didn’t end in engagement and that’s what Bachelor fans are used to,” Colton explained to the outlet in May. “So for the longest time I was defending and trying to set dates… now I’m just like, ‘We’re dating, we’re having fun, this is like, the [moment] that we want to really just live in.’”

He added: “We don’t, like… wanna plan anything. We don’t wanna have, like, set expectations or put any pressure on just because that’s what the show told us we had to do. We’re just enjoying being normal, a normal couple.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.