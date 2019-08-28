’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Martson Reveals She’s Dating Someone Amid Jay Smith Divorce

Ashley Martson and Jay Smith may have yet to finalize their tumultuous divorce, but the 90 Day Fiancé star is moving on with a new man. Just days after she went on a Disney date with Bachelor in Paradise‘s Christian Estrada, the TLC personality hinted at a burgeoning relationship during an Instagram Q&A with fans.

“Are you dating?” one fan asked. “If so can you give us a hint?”

Martson responded alongside a love-struck emoji, “I am.” Despite things apparently going well with her new man, the reality star noted it was “too soon” to post anything official, explaining, “Gotta make sure it’s right.”

If things work out, however, Martson revealed in a separate question that she is “not opposed” to getting married again, despite her devastating relationship with Smith, which played out on 90 Day Fiancé. Just days after the two wed following Smith’s immigration to the U.S. from Jamaica, Martson caught him chatting on a dating app with another woman. While Martson decided to give her husband a second chance, she filed for divorce yet again in April after he was accused of having sex with another woman in the bathroom of a barber shop where he was working as a guest tattoo artist.

In July, Smith was arrested and detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after allegedly violating a protective order against Martson, being released on bail earlier this month. While the couple’s divorce has yet to be settled, Smith has moved on with girlfriend Kayla O’Brien, who organized the GoFundMe to raise money for his bail.

Martson, meanwhile, has been spotted getting flirty with Bachelor Nation’s Estrada, who was kicked off of the ongoing season of Bachelor in Paradise after getting into a fist fight with Jordan Kimball.

Sharing a photo of Estrada from his time on The Bachelorette with the caption, “Blinded from the start,” Martson revealed a picture of herself holding a man’s hand last week, tagging Estrada and geotagging Disney. She also shared a throwback photo from a night out in which Estrada is sitting behind her, writing, “Does this shirt look familiar?” and tagging him alongside a laughing emoji.

She’s also been active in his comment section, writing alongside a steamy snap recently, “Zaddy” and adding a heart-eyed emoji. Estrada has reposted some of her Instagram Stories on his, but has not commented publicly on a potential relationship.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images