‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season ‘Turned Out Well’ for Ex Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Colton Underwood Teases

Caelynn Miller-Keyes is leaving Bachelor in Paradise on a high note, ex Colton Underwood teased amid reports that the beauty queen is currently dating Bachelorette alum Dean Unglert. In a recent interview with Us Weekly, The Bachelor alum let slip a little bit of his former flame’s journey on the upcoming summer season.

“She seems very, very happy,” Underwood told the publication when asked about his season’s competitor. “What she shared with me is that it was an unbelievable experience and I knew for her, heading there, she was gonna have a great time, just with her personality.”

Underwood played things close to the vest during the interview, but noted that Paradise “turned out well for her, whatever that means.”

“Whether she grew as a person or whether she discovered what she wanted—or didn’t want—I think that’s what’s so cool about the show, even if you don’t come out of it in a relationship, you always have some discovery about yourself or what you want or don’t want in a relationship,” he noted.

Underwood’s cryptic message comes shortly after a source confirmed to E! News that Miller-Keyes and Unglert are an item after falling for one another in Paradise.

“Dean and Caelynn are dating,” the source revealed, noting that the two were vacationing at the time in Europe together.

“Caelynn traveled to Spain to meet Dean and they were together for four days,” the source shared. “They are now in Venice, Italy and plan to travel around Italy together before coming back to LA.”

After DM-ing on Instagram, “They both went to Paradise and really hit it off there, but then Dean got cold feet and left,” another insider told PEOPLE, explaining that the two definitely have their drama.

“He got home and realized he really had feelings for Caelynn, so went back to Paradise for a second chance,” they added. “Things have been going much better between them since they left Mexico together.”

Bachelor in Paradise kicks off Monday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC/Josh Vertucci