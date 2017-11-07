‘Bachelor’ Alum Raven Gates Won’t Do This With Boyfriend Adam Gottschalk

No matter how long Bachelor in Paradise‘s Raven Gates and boyfriend Adam Gottchalk go without seeing each other, a sexy text is out of the question.

“Raven [has] a very conservative Southern woman in her,” Gottschalk told podcast host Dean Unglert on Help! I Suck at Dating.

“I have to kind of break her out of it,” he continued. “There’s tension that starts to evolve over this 14-day grace period. It’s something we’ve always played around with.”

Gates, who was also on the podcast episode, didn’t appreciate her boyfriend’s admission.

“I hate you so much! Oh God,” she said. “Dean, I was listening to a podcast of yours earlier and you said you’re not into sexting. Maybe you’re just shy like me.”

Despite Gates’ disdain for sending naughty messages, the couple normally goes two weeks without seeing one another. They never go longer, though.

“I told Adam we can’t go more than two weeks without seeing each other because I just think that’s too long of a time,” the reality cast member admitted. This led them to commit to a “14-day rule.”

Currently, Gottschalk lives in Texas and Gates is in Arkansas, but the couple are planning to move in together in the future.

“It’s an end goal,” Gottschalk said of their one-home plans. “That’s something we want to explore. I think it’s something … you want to build up to and get to and you want to settle down with somebody.”

The pair have been dating since they met this summer on Bachelor in Paradise, a spin-off series of the hit ABC reality dating shows The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

Though Gottschalk and Gates weren’t part of the surprise engagement at the end of the summer series, they’re still going strong, they say.

